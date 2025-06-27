Spain’s tech ecosystem: From innovation to impact

In 2024, Spain's tech ecosystem attracted over €3.3 billion in investment, marking a 37.5 per cent increase from the previous year (€2.4 billion raised in 2023). Fintech emerged as a dominant sector, accounting for nearly one-third of the total investment.

Spain's ecosystem is defined by its diversity and specialisation. Besides fintech, the country boasts 1,210 deep tech spin-offs generating €2 billion in revenue and employing over 12,000 people, according to a report by Mobile World Capital Barcelona. Additionally, Spain's adoption of AI solutions by enterprises has surpassed the EU average, with a 9.2 per cent adoption rate in 2023.

While Barcelona and Madrid remain central hubs, cities like Valencia, Málaga, and San Sebastián are emerging as significant players. Valencia, for instance, ranks among the top 10 EU startup hubs, driven by initiatives like the Lanzadera accelerator.

Spain's digital infrastructure is among the most advanced in Europe. The government's España Digital 2026 strategy allocates over €4.3 billion to enhance 5G and AI capabilities, aiming to strengthen the country's leadership in advanced technologies.

Despite these advancements, Spain faces challenges in attracting late-stage capital, essential for scaling startups. Additionally, regional disparities in investment and resources persist, with northern regions like Catalonia and Madrid receiving a disproportionate share. Addressing these imbalances is key to fostering a more inclusive and competitive ecosystem.

Here are 10 companies to watch in 2025.