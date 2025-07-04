Crosstown raises $3M to boost Europe’s clean and independent energy future

Zurich-based Crosstown has secured an additional $3 million in seed funding to accelerate the rollout of its H2R® Burner technology. This innovation allows existing gas turbines to operate on 100 per cent renewable fuels like hydrogen, enabling zero-carbon performance without the need to replace entire turbine systems.

Crosstown’s proprietary H2R® Burner offers a faster, more affordable path to meeting carbon and emissions regulations, cutting costs and installation time compared to full system replacements. With its ability to upgrade existing infrastructure, Crosstown provides a practical, scalable solution for gas turbine operators facing growing environmental pressures.

Already working with major industry players like Sulzer and Fortum, Crosstown is helping to drive the transition toward clean, independent energy. A single 100MW turbine fitted with its burner can eliminate over 300,000 tons of CO₂ annually. With tens of thousands of gas turbines currently in operation, the potential climate impact is massive. Crosstown offers operators a flexible path to zero carbon, whether switching immediately or transitioning over time, with one future-ready technology.

S. Manoj Harasgama, founder and Co-CEO of Crosstown, shared:

We’re grateful for the visionary support of European ClimateTech investors who share our mission: eliminating CO₂ emissions from the gas turbine sector while unlocking new value for existing infrastructure. By repurposing billions of dollars in gas infrastructure and preventing them from becoming costly stranded assets, we’re not only driving decarbonization — we’re also reinforcing Europe’s energy sovereignty, resilience, and long-term competitiveness. This funding allows us to accelerate our go-to-market via our sales partnerships and expand our product portfolio to be applicable for 1000s of turbines globally.

In March 2025, Crosstown secured a groundbreaking patent from the European Patent Office (EPO) for its inventive burner technology, which allows gas turbine operators to shift 100 per cent to zero carbon fuels.

This revolutionary technology also gives operators the transitional multi-fuel capability to run on any level of the spectrum from 100 per cent natural gas to 100 per cent zero-carbon fuels. Regardless of fuel mix, the technology immediately radically reduces NOx emissions by up to 85 per cent and ultimately provides the tech to eliminate 100 per cent of CO₂ emissions, giving operators an end-game zero-carbon solution with transitional capabilities all-in-one technology.

This patent reinforces Crosstown's leadership in the transition of gas turbines to zero-carbon operation, which has sparked further industry interest.

The round saw participation from 2100Ventures, Climate Insiders, Unruly Capitaland SDAC as well as existing investors and supporters like CiRi, Voyagers and the Swiss Federal Office of Energy (SFoE).

Andrea Casasco, Founding Partner and investor at 2100Ventures, said:

Crosstown has the leading technology to establish itself further as the leading option for the decarbonisation of gas turbines across all OEMs. With gigatons of CO₂ emitted annually, gas turbines belong to the biggest offenders of CO₂ emissions globally. The 2100 team is excited to be backing this experienced team, who have defined the gas turbine landscape with dozens of patents over 3 decades and therefore is pre-destined to clean it up now.

With Europe seeking to reduce its dependence on fossil fuels, Crosstown’s technology extends the lifespan of existing gas turbines and gas power plants and future-proofs them, ensuring reliable, low-carbon energy for decades.

By enabling gas turbines to be zero carbon capable, it complements intermittent renewables like wind and solar with a true baseload solution, providing grid stability and saving thousands of gas turbines and supporting infrastructure from becoming useless and costly stranded assets.

With the fresh funding, Crosstown will adapt its multi-platform technology to expand its product portfolio to support even more turbine types and additional turbine platforms, including Rolls-Royce, GE, Siemens, ABB and more.

The company is also establishing further sales-partnerships with Independent Service Providers (ISPs) and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) while growing its world-class expert team at its headquarters in Switzerland.

Lead image: Crosstown team | Photo: Uncredited