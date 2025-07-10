Cashfeed raises €1.3M to simplify e-invoicing

Ghent-based Cashfeed, an AI-powered invoicing tool, has secured €1.3 million in funding. As part of the StarApps ecosystem, the startup is preparing to capitalise on the growing shift toward digital invoicing in Belgium.

With e-invoicing set to become mandatory in 2026, more entrepreneurs and accountants are turning to digital tools. However, many existing solutions remain outdated, slow, and lack proper automation, creating a clear opportunity for innovation.

Cashfeed takes a different approach. Its AI software handles the entire invoicing workflow. Invoices are automatically collected from email inboxes, the PEPPOL network and online portals. Payments happen with a single click, optionally after approval via familiar platforms like Microsoft Teams or Slack. The smart system also detects and follows up on unpaid outgoing invoices automatically.

The tool benefits not only business owners but also simplifies work for accountants. Cashfeed automatically scans invoices and will soon match them directly with the correct accounting data, such as VAT codes or general ledger accounts. It integrates seamlessly with external software like Exact Online, ensuring smooth incorporation into existing workflows.

Dennis Verjans, co-founder of Cashfeed, explained:

Business owners and accountants still waste too much time on manual admin and tracking down documents. Our tool automates the entire journey from inbox to payment. With Cashfeed, invoicing and payment management are up to ten times faster. It connects to the PEPPOL network and works seamlessly with third-party tools, allowing monthly or quarterly closings to be wrapped up up to three times quicker.

Since its launch in March, Cashfeed has grown rapidly, now supporting over 350 clients, including cybersecurity company Aikido and payment platform orderBilly. The startup has processed more than 35,000 invoices and expanded to a seven-person team within just a few months.

Partnering with Baker Tilly

Alongside the funding news, Cashfeed also announced a strategic partnership with consultancy and accounting firm Baker Tilly. The firm will provide strategic guidance and is already testing the tool with its clients.

According to Steff Siau, Partner and certified tax accountant at Baker Tilly, Cashfeed fits perfectly into our broader digitalisation journey:

Advisory firms still spend too much time chasing clients for receipts or VAT filings. A solution like Cashfeed offers immediate value; it takes care of those tasks for business owners, while letting us focus on high-impact advisory work.

The €1.3 million round was led by tech fund Pitchdrive, with backing from StarApps and support from VLAIO.

The startup plans to invest heavily in product development for the Belgian market in the run-up to the 2026 e-invoicing requirement.

Stijn Heuninck, co-founder and GTM of Cashfeed, said:

In the short term, we want to respond quickly to this new mandate. Our goal is to become the go-to invoicing solution in Belgium. After that, we’ll look beyond our borders. By 2030, many other European countries will also have to comply with ViDA regulations. That opens up exciting opportunities.

Lead image: Cashfeed team | Photo: Uncredited