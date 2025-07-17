One Biosciences raises €15M Series A to advance precision oncology platform

One Biosciences, a precision oncology biotech company pioneering clinical grade single-cell tumour profiling, today announced €15 million Series A financing, bringing the company’s funding to €20 million.

One Biosciences aims to help clinicians select optimal treatments for their patients by decoding tumour heterogeneity from standard clinical samples, while enabling pharmaceutical companies to improve clinical trial outcomes

Its tech creates detailed functional profiles of patient tumours, unlocking insights that may drive better clinical decision-making, patient selection, therapy development, and potentially optimising clinical trials.

Founded in 2020 by Dr Céline Vallot, Curie Institute and Home Biosciences, One Biosciences has partnerships with Curie Institute, Gustave Roussy Institute and AP-HP and is supported by Medicen, PSCC and Matwin

Hedi Ben Brahim, CEO of One Biosciences, said:

“This funding enables us to translate our breakthrough single-cell technology into real-time insights that could directly inform physician decision-making, improve patient care, and accelerate drug development. The extraordinary support we have received from this group of leading global investors reinforces our conviction and fast-tracks our route to market.”

Dr Céline Vallot, Co-Founder of One Biosciences and group leader at Curie Institute, commented:

“This investment coupled with our established capacity to train our AI algorithms with proprietary single-cell patient datasets will further substantiate our ability to predict the response to most classes of oncology therapeutics from clinical-grade specimens.”

Redmile Group and Blast led the round, with participation from Galion.exe, Invus, Adamed Technology, Sofinnova Partners, Polytechnique Ventures, and Kima Ventures.

Proceeds from the financing will accelerate the clinical development of One Biosciences' flagship OneMap™ platform and support the scaling of strategic partnerships with pharmaceutical and biotech companies.

