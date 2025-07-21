Auxxo announces €26M first close of Female Catalyst Fund II

Auxxo is celebrating a major milestone with the first closing of the Auxxo Female Catalyst Fund II at €26 million. The European Investment Fund (EIF) has joined as anchor investor, marking a significant endorsement of Auxxo’s mission to drive equitable participation of women in venture capital — as both founders and investors.

More than 50 per cent of the fund’s LPs are women, reflecting a collective belief in a future where diversity fuels performance and visionary women help shape the next era of European innovation.

With this second fund, Auxxo is doubling down on its thesis: backing and uniting the strongest female co-founded startups across Europe at Pre-Seed and Seed stages—powered by network, collaboration, and wholehearted commitment.

Auxxo Female Catalyst Fund II is already off to a strong start with three initial investments:

Emidat, co-founded by Lisa Oberaigner and Florian Fesch, is pioneering environmental data for construction materials and building products.





Resolutiion, founded by Dr Fayola-Maria Jack, is leveraging AI to transform how commercial disputes are resolved.





Stanhope AI, founded by Rosalyn Moran, is advancing autonomous, real-time machine learning through neuroscience.

The firm has previously invested in a variety of startups, including real estate value management platform einwert, green chemistry startup Dude Chem, and medical-grade bioplastics Biovox.