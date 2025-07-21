Data/Research

European tech weekly recap: More than 75 tech funding deals worth over €3.6B

Last week, we tracked more than 75 tech funding deals worth over €3.6 billion, and over 10 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.
Tamara Djurickovic 40 minutes ago
European tech weekly recap: More than 75 tech funding deals worth over €3.6B
Send email Copy link

Last week, we tracked more than 75 tech funding deals worth over €3.6 billion, and over 10 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.

📊 The top three industries that raised the most were telecom (€2.6 billion), software (€207.3 million), and energy (€179.5 million). Regionally, companies from the 🇬🇧 UK secured €2.9 billion, followed by 🇩🇪 Germany (€277.5 million) and 🇸🇪 Sweden (€176.9 million).

❗ As a paying subscriber, you have access to our monthly reports that break down the essential deals, actions, and players across the European tech ecosystem. Now, let's get you up to speed on everything that happened last week, including your handy.csv file, allowing for an even more in-depth analysis.

Webrazzi Insights Icon
Continue reading this article by becoming a Tech.eu Insider
If you are a member of Tech.eu Insights, you can log in to access the full article. If you don't have Insights access yet, you can act now.
Sign in
or
Exclusive offer: 1 year for 100 EUR Get unlimited access to Tech.eu insights, articles, analysis and reports.
Subscribe here
European tech weekly recap: More than 75 tech funding deals worth over €3.6B
Comments
  1. Would you like to write the first comment?

    Would you like to write the first comment?

    Login to post comments
Follow the developments in the technology world. What would you like us to deliver to you?
Your subscription registration has been successfully created.