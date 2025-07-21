European tech weekly recap: More than 75 tech funding deals worth over €3.6B

Last week, we tracked more than 75 tech funding deals worth over €3.6 billion, and over 10 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.

📊 The top three industries that raised the most were telecom (€2.6 billion), software (€207.3 million), and energy (€179.5 million). Regionally, companies from the 🇬🇧 UK secured €2.9 billion, followed by 🇩🇪 Germany (€277.5 million) and 🇸🇪 Sweden (€176.9 million).

❗ As a paying subscriber, you have access to our monthly reports that break down the essential deals, actions, and players across the European tech ecosystem. Now, let's get you up to speed on everything that happened last week, including your handy.csv file, allowing for an even more in-depth analysis.