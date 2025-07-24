Apply to Fit 4 Start to launch you startup in Europe

Now in its 16th edition, Fit 4 Start continues to support promising startups from across the globe, equipping them with the tools and guidance they need to build, grow and scale.

Grow from the heart of Europe

With its strategic central location and international outlook, Luxembourg offers startups a unique opportunity to test and refine their offering in a multilingual, tech-savvy market with immediate access to the rest of Europe. Startups in Luxembourg have automatically an international focus – from day 1.

Sean Lee, SafeAI:

Fit 4 Start provides entrepreneurs with intensive coaching, attractive equity-free funding and access to key networks that help them succeed with launching their business venture and scaling it on the European market. So far, almost 200 startups from 35 different countries have benefitted from the programme.

“Coming to Europe is challenging, but I received detailed feedback on issues such as cultural differences. I was also amazed by the level of support received,” said Sean Lee, CEO and founder of South Korean startup SafeAI, who successfully applied to Fit 4 Start in 2024 and is now launching the company's European expansion from Luxembourg.

€150,000 to boost your startup

Fit 4 Start combines a group approach with personalised coaching adapted to each startup. Through the coaching sessions, startups learn all the necessary component to put together a concrete business plan, assess the viability of their company and identify the right business partners.

Participants can also benefit from up to €150,000 in non-equity funding.

Digital, healthtech, space

The call for applications for Fit 4 Start #16 specifically targets:

Digital ventures with innovative technologies at the core of their business: the internet of things, blockchain, big data, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotics, cyber, telecom, open‐source technology and/or emerging technologies

with innovative technologies at the core of their business: the internet of things, blockchain, big data, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotics, cyber, telecom, open‐source technology and/or emerging technologies Healthtech ventures active in digital therapeutics, digital diagnostics, remote monitoring or care, medical devices and/or in vitro diagnostics

active in digital therapeutics, digital diagnostics, remote monitoring or care, medical devices and/or in vitro diagnostics Space ventures typically operate in telecom, Earth observation, navigation, space safety, applications using space‐borne data and space infrastructures for the benefit of other sectors

Fit 4 Start was initiated by Luxembourg’s Ministry of the Economy. It is managed by the national innovation agency Luxinnovation, in collaboration with Technoport, the Luxembourg Space Agency, the Luxembourg City Incubator, the Luxembourg House of Financial Technology (LHoFT) and LuxProvide.