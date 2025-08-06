Bisly raises €4.3M to expand AI building automation in Europe

The Estonian provider of scalable smart building automation solutions, Bisly, has raised a €4.3 million funding round. The funding will support Bisly’s expansion in the DACH region and the UK, as well as the opening of a new office in Poland, one of the fastest-growing markets for smart building technology. In Estonia, Bisly already leads the market, with its automation systems installed in the majority of new residential apartments sold in 2024.

Buildings account for about 40 per cent of the EU’s total energy use, yet around 75 per cent are energy inefficient. As economic pressures rise and regulations tighten, demand for building automation is growing.

However, scalable, cost-effective solutions remain limited, as legacy systems are often expensive and unreliable. While transport electrification dominates climate discussions, improving building energy efficiency offers quicker and more affordable emission reductions. According to Bisly, each tonne of CO₂ avoided using its technology can be up to six times more cost-effective than achieving the same reduction through transport electrification.

Bisly addresses this challenge with an AI-powered automation system that makes smart building technology both affordable and accessible. Its cloud-based platform simplifies sales, installation, and setup, cutting costs by up to 50 per cent compared to conventional systems.

The company’s integrated hardware and software solution manages energy use and indoor environments in both new and existing buildings. At the core is Bisly’s patented digital twin technology, which creates a virtual model of each building and uses real-time data to continuously optimise performance. The system is also compatible with third-party devices, giving developers flexibility and avoiding vendor lock-in.

Ants Vill, CEO and co-founder of Bisly, explained:

The climate crisis hasn’t paused – 2024 was yet again, the hottest year on record. At a time of geopolitical and economic turbulence, we need practical solutions that work and have been deployed successfully in the field. Our technology helps solve the biggest source of energy consumption: buildings. Saving energy here doesn’t just help the environment, it frees up grid capacity for the next wave of energy demand, from AI data centres to mass-scale EV deployment.

Bisly’s system is currently in use across residential and commercial properties. Key features include centralised configuration, digital-twin building diagnostics, AI-powered BMS and reporting tools for developers and property managers. These capabilities have made Bisly’s platform attractive to a range of partners across the region, including Endover, Liven, Crown Estate, Bonava, Pro Kapital, Reterra, Hansab, Onninen and One-Gruppe, among many others.

The company works through a growing network of partners in each country and continues to expand technical and commercial support on the ground.

We want to thank our customers such as Endover, Nobe, Liven, Bonava, Nordecon, Onninen, and Oma Ehitaja, among many others, whose feedback and push for high reliability and affordability helped shape a product that’s now enabling mass adoption of smart building automation across Europe,

added Vill.

The round, led by 2C Ventures, included participation from existing investors, such as Aconterra, Pinorena, the founders of Foxway, and SmartCap – Estonia’s state-backed VC fund, whose Green Fund investment is supported by the EU’s NextGenerationEU recovery plan.

Martin Koppel, Partner at 2C Ventures, commented:

We’re proud to support Bisly in scaling their technology across Europe and beyond. Buildings account for nearly 40% of global CO₂ emissions, and yet much of the sector remains underserved by digital innovation. Scalable, smart energy management is critical to reducing this footprint and Bisly’s platform brings that much-needed intelligence and efficiency to the built environment.

The new capital will support go-to-market efforts in Germany, the UK, and Poland. Bisly already operates offices in Tallinn, London, and Berlin, and is expanding its engineering team to launch a wireless product line for retrofitting existing buildings.

Bisly is expanding its team with technical and sales hires in key markets and has named a Polish-speaking Head of Demand Generation ahead of opening a full office in Warsaw. The company tripled its core revenue last year and is on course for similar growth in 2025.

