WATR secures investment to scale global environmental monitoring platform

Environmental monitoring technology company WATR has secured a growth capital investment from 24Haymarket to accelerate its expansion and meet the growing international demand for real-time water and soil quality data.

Founded in 2017, WATR provides an integrated solution for remote environmental monitoring, offering continuous real-time data on water and soil quality. Its flexible platform supports data-driven decision-making for clients across sectors such as river catchment management, agriculture, utilities, construction, fisheries, and environmental consultancy, helping them protect ecosystems and meet regulatory standards.

WATR’s proprietary, cloud-connected platform is hardware-agnostic and compatible with third-party sensors. It supports multiple telemetry protocols, including GSM, LoRa, and Satellite, enabling reliable monitoring even in remote areas. Data is delivered through an intuitive dashboard and alert system, allowing users to respond swiftly and effectively.

Glyn Cotton, CEO of WATR, shared:

This investment gives us the fuel to reach the next stage of our mission: to improve water and soil quality worldwide. We’re focused on helping customers make better decisions, faster - by making high-quality environmental data more accessible and actionable than ever. This investment enables the business to offer the availability of ‘Flexible Ownership Models’: Outright purchase or Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) options.

WATR’s technology is already deployed across the UK water sector and internationally in Germany, Portugal, Croatia, France, Saudi Arabia, Australia, and most recently, the United States. The business has experienced rapid growth over the past 12 months, driven by increasing global demand for scalable, accurate, and easy-to-deploy environmental monitoring solutions.

Jamie Dunnett, Investment Director at 24Haymarket, said:

WATR is delivering critical infrastructure and real-time data solutions at a time when environmental monitoring is a global priority. The team’s technical agility and deep sector understanding position them to be a leading player in this fast-growing space.

The new investment will fuel WATR’s commercial growth by scaling its sales team, strengthening operations, and enhancing marketing to accelerate adoption in existing and new markets. It will also support the company’s strategic partnerships, product development, and international expansion.

Additionally, WATR will continue to invest in innovation, advancing its real-time sensing platform with AI-driven insights, predictive analytics, and deeper integration into customer ecosystems.