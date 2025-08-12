Minders acquires Dise to strengthen Telegram’s B2B sales infrastructure

Minders has acquired Dise, a CRM platform purpose-built for sales teams operating on Telegram. Minders will not gain equity ownership, instead taking autonomy of the software to complete Dise's product stack for Telegram-based businesses.

Dise addresses the lack of structured sales infrastructure faced by crypto-native and Telegram-first organisations. Many of these teams, despite handling billions in transactions, still rely heavily on informal communication through Telegram group chats. Dise responded by launching the first CRM natively integrated into Telegram, enabling structured deal tracking, analytics, outreach tools, and in-person prospecting via a “conference mode,” as well as AI-powered features.

The product has garnered users from major firms including Adidas, the TON Foundation, Polygon, a16z Crypto, and MEXC.

The acquisition brings Dise into Minders’ growing portfolio of Telegram-first tools, which includes TADS (an ad network for mini apps), CatchUP (a meeting scheduler), Telesend (messaging automation), and others. Collectively, these products reach an estimated 450 million users.

“Dise has demonstrated a clear understanding of the needs of crypto-focused sales teams. We are excited to bring their expertise and product into Minders to further strengthen our ecosystem,” said Pavel Osokin, CEO of Minders.

While the company already offers tools for audience discovery (Toogle), analytics (Inflexo), and automation (Telesend, CatchUp), Dise provides the missing layer: full CRM and client lifecycle management inside the messenger platform.

“Our mission was to make Telegram-based sales as structured and trackable as any other sales process,” said Oleksii Sidorov, CEO of Dise. “We faced this issue ourselves and knew that we would be the best people to solve it. I’m proud of what we achieved with the team and how far we got without raising outside capital. Joining Minders enables us to take our vision of a ‘next-gen CRM for a post-email era’ a step further, and will help scale it to the next million businesses.”



