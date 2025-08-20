Cyprus: A rising Mediterranean hub for tech and innovation

Cyprus has rapidly emerged as a vibrant and fast-growing tech ecosystem, fueled by strategic investment, strong government support, and an expanding startup community. The country is now accelerating its digital transformation through a series of national initiatives aimed at integrating artificial intelligence across public and private sectors, expanding ultra-high-speed network connectivity, and strengthening the digital economy.

Key priorities include developing digital skills, supporting research and innovation, promoting startup entrepreneurship, and enhancing cybersecurity. These efforts are already delivering results: in 2024, the tech sector contributed €8.5 billion to the economy and supported over 62,000 full-time jobs (KPMG). The ICT workforce has grown significantly, reflecting the sector’s robust expansion.

However, this rapid growth has driven rising demand for skilled talent. As more international professionals fill key roles, Cyprus is increasingly reliant on foreign expertise, highlighting the urgent need to invest in local talent development to ensure long-term sustainability.

Through targeted reforms and strategic planning, Cyprus is building a strong digital infrastructure and positioning itself as a leading Mediterranean hub for global tech, innovation, and entrepreneurship.

These are the companies to keep on your radar in 2025.