Cyprus: A rising Mediterranean hub for tech and innovation

Cyprus has rapidly emerged as a vibrant and fast-growing tech ecosystem,
fueled by strategic investment, strong government support, and an expanding
startup community. The country is now accelerating its digital transformation
through a series of national initiatives aimed at integrating artificial
intelligence across public and private sectors, expanding ultra-high-speed
network connectivity, and strengthening the digital economy.
Key priorities include developing digital skills, supporting research and
innovation, promoting startup entrepreneurship, and enhancing cybersecurity.
These efforts are already delivering results: in 2024, the tech sector
contributed €8.5 billion to the economy and supported over 62,000 full-time
jobs (KPMG).
The ICT workforce has grown significantly, reflecting the sector’s robust
expansion.
However, this rapid growth has driven rising demand for skilled talent. As
more international professionals fill key roles, Cyprus is increasingly reliant
on foreign expertise, highlighting the urgent need to invest in local talent
development to ensure long-term sustainability.
Through targeted reforms and strategic planning, Cyprus is building a strong
digital infrastructure and positioning itself as a leading Mediterranean hub
for global tech, innovation, and entrepreneurship.
These are the
companies to keep on your radar in 2025.
