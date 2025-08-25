EIB Group launches TechEU Platform to boost financing for Europe’s innovators

The European Investment Bank (EIB) Group has launched the TechEU Platform (this initiative is unrelated to Tech.eu), a new programme dedicated to accelerating innovation across Europe. The Platform will connect start-ups, scale-ups, and innovators with the right mix of financing and expertise to drive growth and bring breakthrough technologies to market.

Offering a full suite of financial instruments and advisory services, TechEU is designed to support high-risk projects at every stage, from early idea to commercialization. Backed by a fast-track financing system, the programme aims to mobilise €250 billion in investment by 2027 and ensure that businesses receive timely responses to their financing proposals. As a one-stop shop, the TechEU Platform gives entrepreneurs streamlined access to capital and expert guidance to turn innovation into impact.

The new TechEU Platform features an Investment Readiness Checker, an easy-to-use online tool that helps European start-ups and scale-ups in cleantech, life sciences, and digital technologies discover how the EIB Group can support their growth. Launching on 27 August, the Checker is the first step in a platform that will expand with more ecosystem partners and financing options.

Merete Clausen, EIF Deputy Chief Executive, shared:

One of our top priorities is ensuring that European innovators receive the financing they need to start up, scale and thrive in Europe, driving growth across the European economy. That’s why we are launching the TechEU Platform, which will streamline access to a variety of financing instruments.

As one of the largest financing initiatives for innovation in Europe, the programme is designed to ease funding constraints for scale-ups and to support around 1,000 additional innovators and tech champions each year. Backed by €70 billion in EIB Group equity, quasi-equity, loans, and guarantees between 2025 and 2027, TechEU is expected to mobilise at least €250 billion in investments across the continent.

The Platform also serves as a comprehensive resource for companies, streamlining access to all EIB and EIF financial support tools throughout the innovation growth cycle, including advisory services provided before initial public offerings (IPOs).

The TechEU Programme focuses on cleantech, health tech, digitalisation and artificial intelligence, defence, space tech and critical raw materials.

The first wave of financing concentrates on cleantech, aiming to mobilise €18 billion in investments and reinforcing Europe’s leadership in this sector.