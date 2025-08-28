BoardClic secures an additional €1.65M to bring AI to boardrooms

Swedish board performance company BoardClic today announced that it has raised €1.65 million (SEK 19 million) through a new share issue. By applying advanced analysis and algorithms, BoardClic helps boards maximise their effectiveness and increase company value over time.

The platform is used today by more than 7,000 chairs and directors across 600 boards of regulated organisations, financial institutions, and investment firms in over 50 countries.

The company operates in the private equity sector, serves advisers and consultants, and works directly towards boards.

The round is led by Tom Nyman Holding AB and is backed by Hartung Capital and Subvenio Invest.

In connection with the capital raise, Christoffer Hartung has been appointed the new Chief Executive, and Tom Nyman has taken on the role of Chairman.

“BoardClic is already changing how boards evaluate their work, and AI is the next natural step,” says Christoffer Hartung, Chief Executive Officer at BoardClic.

“AI models can provide boards with better decision support, smarter agendas and stronger board composition, increasing company value and creating real impact from AI.



Our technology is particularly valuable for the private equity sector, where the need to improve performance across several portfolio companies is crucial to maximising value creation.”

“In a rapidly changing world, a board’s composition, dynamics, competence and ability to analyse and make decisions based on data are critical to corporate success. As a new investor, I am pleased to be part of developing the next‑generation platform which, with the help of AI, will take board performance to a completely new level,” says Tom Nyman.

BoardClic expects to reach revenue and annual recurring revenue (ARR) of €2,7 million (SEK 30 million) in 2025, with half of the income coming from the United Kingdom, and to become profitable in the first half of 2026. The funding will support the continued development of BoardClic’s products, utilising AI, as well as the company’s overall growth.

Lead image: Chair Tom Nyman, CEO Christoffer Hartung, and majority owner Monica Lagercrantz. Photo: uncredited.

