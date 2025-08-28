German everwave raises growth capital for AI-powered river cleanups

German cleantech startup everwave, known for its AI-driven approach to river waste collection, has secured new growth financing to scale its international operations, particularly in Southeast Asia, and deepen its impact in global waterway cleanup and plastic recovery.

The Aachen-based company announced participation from Viessmann Generations Group as a strategic investor in the latest round, alongside KSK-Wagniskapital, existing shareholder SistaAct, and the European Social Innovation and Impact Fund. Early supporters capacura and NRW.BANK also remain on board.

“This is the biggest round we ever did and will enable us to scale our operations globally. This is exactly what we need, because waste in rivers is not waiting for us,” said Clemens Feigl, CEO & Co-founder of everwave.

Founded in 2018, everwave has developed a hybrid model of physical and digital infrastructure for cleaning waterways: waste collection boats, barrier systems, and manual teams, all supported by artificial intelligence for detecting, analysing, and mapping trash in rivers before it reaches the ocean.

To date, everwave claims to have removed over two million kilograms of waste from rivers across Thailand, Cambodia, and Albania. The company not only focuses on extraction, but also on building local recycling infrastructure and raising awareness through education and employment, working directly with communities on the ground.

“We are proud to welcome the Viessmann Generations Group and KSK-Wagniskapital GmbH as renowned investors in everwave,” said Feigl. “This is an important signal to the market right now, as sustainability is at risk of falling out of focus in many places. There is a need for more impact companies that develop concrete solutions for global challenges. This funding will enable us to significantly expand our international activities.”

At the heart of everwave’s model is a certified plastic credit system, where each euro finances the removal of one kilogram of waste. This mechanism offers businesses a transparent and measurable way to reduce their plastic footprint, appealing to corporates under increasing pressure to meet ESG goals.

The company is positioning itself within the growing market for impact-driven climate solutions, particularly in the intersection of waste management, circular economy, and water quality—sectors expected to see significant capital inflows over the next decade as governments and investors push for sustainable infrastructure.

“Our investment in everwave is another milestone in our efforts to promote pioneering solutions with real ecological added value,” said Max Viessmann, CEO and President of Viessmann Generations Group. “Their practical and measurable approach to water purification not only reduces plastic waste, but also protects one of our most important resources: clean water. Together, we are transforming responsibility into concrete action and shaping living spaces for future generations.”

With the new funding, everwave plans to launch further operations in Southeast Asia, a region where rivers like the Mekong and Chao Phraya are among the top contributors to ocean plastic pollution. The company also aims to solidify its leadership in Europe’s impact-tech ecosystem, as more startups pursue scalable solutions to climate and environmental challenges.

The partnership with Viessmann is not just financial; it also aims to foster collaboration in scalable infrastructure and sustainable technology development, echoing a wider trend of industrial family offices entering the impact investment space.

