European tech weekly recap: Over €733M invested into the tech ecosystem in the last week of August

Last week, we tracked more than 55 tech funding deals worth over €733 million, and over 15 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.

📊 The top three industries that raised the most were healthtech (€282.8 billion), platform (€87.5 million), and developer tools (€85.6 million). Regionally, companies from 🇩🇪 Germany secured €209.8 million, followed by the 🇬🇧 UK (€155.3 million) and the 🇳🇱 Netherlands (€128.9 million).



❗Let's get you up to speed on everything that happened last week, including your handy.csv file, allowing for an even more in-depth analysis.