Ortivity lands €200M to grow orthopaedic clinics, CrowdStrike acquires Spanish startup Onum, and Bitpanda snubs London

This week we tracked more than 55 tech funding deals worth over €658 million, and over 15 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.
💸 Notable and big funding rounds
🇩🇪 Ortivity secures €200M to expand outpatient orthopaedic care
🇳🇱 Framer secures $100M Series D, hits $2B valuation
🇮🇪 ProVerum raises $80M in Series B funding
🫱🏽🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers
🇬🇧 OrganOx acquired by Terumo Corporation
🇫🇮 MariaDB reacquires SkySQL to strengthen cloud, agentic and AI database offering
🇩🇪 PEAC Solutions acquires German fintech topi to bolster European expansion
🇪🇸 CrowdStrike acquires Spanish telemetry startup Onum to catch hacks sooner and cut data costs
🇬🇧 Palmer Energy Technology acquires battery tech firm Brill Power
🚀 Interesting moves from investors
🐼 Bitpanda becomes the latest tech company to snub London listing
🇪🇺 EIB Group launches TechEU Platform to boost financing for Europe’s innovators
🇪🇺 The World of Open Source Europe report 2025: mapping trends, challenges, and the push for digital sovereignty
🌍 Europe boasts a “swarm” of global-scale AI firms, says VC
🐎 Thoroughbreds now power 27% of EMEA’s $5.6T tech ecosystem, says Dealroom report
📡 Recommended reads and listens
From open source curiosity to boardroom tool: Vizzu’s bid to make data stories as easy as slides
🤖 She Shapes AI: a mission to rewrite who builds the future
☀️ Small team, global ambitions: Greenvi AI bets on AI to unlock Europe’s energy transition
🇸🇰 Innovation in motion: Slovakia’s evolving startup landscape
🔭 European tech startups to watch
