Ortivity lands €200M to grow orthopaedic clinics, CrowdStrike acquires Spanish startup Onum, and Bitpanda snubs London

This week we tracked more than 55 tech funding deals worth over €658 million, and over 15 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.

If email is more your thing, you can always subscribe to our newsletter and receive a more robust version of this round-up delivered to your inbox. Either way, let's get you up to speed.





💸 Notable and big funding rounds

🇩🇪 Ortivity secures €200M to expand outpatient orthopaedic care

🇳🇱 Framer secures $100M Series D, hits $2B valuation

🇮🇪 ProVerum raises $80M in Series B funding

🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers

🇬🇧 OrganOx acquired by Terumo Corporation



🇫🇮 MariaDB reacquires SkySQL to strengthen cloud, agentic and AI database offering



🇩🇪 PEAC Solutions acquires German fintech topi to bolster European expansion



🇪🇸 CrowdStrike acquires Spanish telemetry startup Onum to catch hacks sooner and cut data costs



🇬🇧 Palmer Energy Technology acquires battery tech firm Brill Power















🚀 Interesting moves from investors

🐼 Bitpanda becomes the latest tech company to snub London listing



🇪🇺 EIB Group launches TechEU Platform to boost financing for Europe’s innovators



🇪🇺 The World of Open Source Europe report 2025: mapping trends, challenges, and the push for digital sovereignty



🌍 Europe boasts a “swarm” of global-scale AI firms, says VC



🐎 Thoroughbreds now power 27% of EMEA’s $5.6T tech ecosystem, says Dealroom report









📡 Recommended reads and listens

From open source curiosity to boardroom tool: Vizzu’s bid to make data stories as easy as slides

🤖 She Shapes AI: a mission to rewrite who builds the future

☀️ Small team, global ambitions: Greenvi AI bets on AI to unlock Europe’s energy transition

🇸🇰 Innovation in motion: Slovakia’s evolving startup landscape





🔭 European tech startups to watch



🇩🇰 Interhuman AI raises €2M to build the social intelligence layer for AI





🇨🇭 Zenline AI raises $1.6M pre-seed to help European retailers compete with platforms like Amazon and Temu





🇬🇧 Seluna secures £650,000 and launches major clinical trial for childhood sleep disorder diagnostics





🇨🇿 Retail automation startup Buylo secures €640,000 to scale checkout tech





🇩🇪 everwave raises growth capital for AI-powered river cleanups



