Innovation in motion: Slovakia’s evolving startup landscape

Fueled by a growing startup scene, targeted government support, and increasing international visibility, the country is carving out its role in the European tech landscape. In 2024, the European Innovation Scoreboard ranked Slovakia as an “Emerging Innovator,” placing 28th overall with a score equal to 65 per cent of the EU average. The country shows particular strength in tech exports and innovation-driven sales, although it continues to face challenges in R&D investment and design-driven innovation.

According to the Global Innovation Index 2024, Slovakia ranks 46th globally, performing better in innovation outputs (44th) than inputs (52nd). Its globally competitive high-tech manufacturing and export sectors remain key pillars of its innovation performance.

Bratislava and Košice are emerging as regional tech hubs, home to a new wave of startups in AI, fintech, gaming, and automation. With increased attention from investors and support from both public and private stakeholders, Slovakia is well-positioned to strengthen its presence on the European tech map.

These Slovak tech companies are ones to follow in 2025.