Innovation in motion: Slovakia’s evolving startup landscape

Fueled by a growing startup scene, targeted government support, and
increasing international visibility, the country is carving out its role in the
European tech landscape. In 2024, the
ranked Slovakia as an European Innovation Scoreboard “Emerging
Innovator,” placing 28th overall with a score equal to 65 per
cent of the EU average. The country shows particular strength in tech exports and innovation-driven sales,
although it continues to face challenges in R&D investment and
design-driven innovation.
According to the
, Slovakia ranks Global Innovation Index 2024 46th
globally, performing better in innovation outputs
(44th) than inputs (52nd). Its globally competitive high-tech
manufacturing and export sectors remain key pillars of its
innovation performance.
Bratislava and Košice are emerging as regional tech hubs, home to a new wave
of startups in AI, fintech, gaming, and automation. With increased attention
from investors and support from both public and private stakeholders, Slovakia
is well-positioned to strengthen its presence on the European tech map.
These Slovak tech
companies are ones to follow in 2025.
1
CloudTalk
Amount raised in 2024: $28M
CloudTalk is an AI-powered cloud communication platform designed to help sales and support teams deliver smarter, more efficient customer interactions.
Founded in 2016 in Bratislava, the company offers advanced features such as smart dialers, speech recognition, call summarisation, automated note-taking, and sentiment analysis.
CloudTalk serves over 4,000 customer-facing teams in more than 100 countries and has powered over 400 million customer conversations. It's flexible, scalable software integrates seamlessly with CRMs and business tools, making it a go-to solution for modern contact centres and remote teams worldwide.
In 2024, CloudTalk raised $28 million in Series B funding, bringing its total funding to $36.7 million.
2
Brightpick
Amount raised in 2024: $12M
Brightpick is an AI robotics company revolutionising warehouse automation with its Autopicker, the world’s first commercially available autonomous mobile picking robot.
Founded in 2021 in Bratislava, Brightpick develops multi-purpose AI robots that automate virtually every aspect of order fulfilment, from picking and buffering to sorting and dispatch, operating 24/7 without fixed infrastructure.
At the core of the system is Brightpick Intuition, a sophisticated AI orchestrator that creates a real-time digital twin of warehouse operations. It intelligently plans robot paths, optimises inventory placement, and provides live performance insights, all delivered via intuitive dashboards.
In 2024, Brightpick raised $12 million in a mix of equity and debt.
3
Powerful Medical
Amount raised in 2024: €7.5M
Powerful Medical is transforming medical diagnostics through its AI-powered solutions, with a focus on enhancing the detection of cardiovascular diseases.
Its certified PMcardio platform delivers fast, accurate diagnostics to support better clinical decision-making. Designed for instant ECG interpretation, PMcardio identifies over 40 cardiac conditions, including hidden heart attacks (STEMI equivalents) and left ventricular ejection fraction declines, via smartphone-scanned or uploaded 12-lead ECG images.
Clinicians benefit from explainability heatmaps, rapid assessments, and second opinion support, enhancing diagnostic confidence at the point of care.
The company is committed to reducing the global burden of heart disease and raising the standard of patient care worldwide.
In 2024, Powerful Medical secured €7.5 million in EIC funding to support its mission of transforming heart attack diagnostics.
4
SuperScale
Amount raised in 2024: $1.2M
SuperScale is a game business analytics company that empowers studios to manage their entire operations from a single, integrated platform.
Their flagship product, SuperPlatform, consolidates data from over 40 sources, including marketing, product, and finance, into a unified, AI-powered dashboard, providing real-time, trustworthy business insights.
Launched in August 2024, SuperPlatform has already gained traction, with 60 studios relying on it to streamline decision-making across their organisations. A standout feature, the Command Center, enables gaming executives and investors to simulate strategy shifts and implement them confidently, from indie studios optimising short-term cash flow to larger publishers aiming to boost first-year profits.
SuperScale raised $1.2 million in 2024 to support the launch of SuperPlatform.
5
CloseRocket
Amount raised in 2024: €1M
CloseRocket is an AI-powered B2B sales platform. It enables companies to build and manage global sales teams by connecting them with top sales talent, streamlining onboarding, and providing AI-enhanced tools for strategy and reporting.
The platform currently supports businesses with monthly revenue streams and has expanded sales operations efficiently across markets.
CloseRocket closed a €1 million seed round in early 2024 to support its continued growth and platform development.
6
Elv.ai
Amount raised in 2024: €500K
Elv.ai is a startup specialising in AI-powered content moderation.
Born out of a communications agency’s response to hybrid warfare and rising misinformation, Elv.ai employs a blend of artificial intelligence and human oversight to monitor social media, swiftly detect signifiers of hate speech, fake profiles, and disinformation, and ensure cleaner digital discourse.
Since its launch in March 2022, the platform has screened millions of comments, effectively flagging and addressing harmful content for media outlets and public institutions in Slovakia and the Czech Republic.
Elv.ai raised €500,000 in a seed round, enabling its expansion into other European markets.
