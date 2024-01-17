CloudTalk raises $28M in Series B funding for AI-powered communication

Today AI-powered communication platform CloudTalk successfully raised a $28 million round, closing its Series B funding. This brings the company's funding to $36.7 million.

CloudTalk was founded in 2016 to help businesses connect with customers over the phone and make customer experience the greatest competitive advantage for driving more revenues.

CloudTalkäs platform is embedded with features like AI-powered dialers, conversational intelligence, and speech recognition. It's used by 4,000 sales and customer-facing teams across 100+ countries, powering over 400 million customer conversations.

According to Martin Malych, CEO of CloudTalk:

That translates into an unbelievable 665 years of calling. Users want a phone solution that helps with basic things like boosting call quality, increasing pickup rates, and improving CRM hygiene. But they also want the phone solution to be smart. For example, to summarise calls with AI, automate note-taking, and monitor customer opinion via sentiment analysis. That's why our focus is now intensely on AI, maximising team efficiency, optimising conversations, and driving revenue growth for our clients."

The latest funding is co-led by KPN Ventures and Lead Ventures and supported by existing investors Point Nine Capital, henQ, Presto Ventures, and Orbit Capital.

Malych asserts:

"This investment is a leap towards our 'moonshot' goals. Not just in terms of financial growth, but in fundamentally transforming how businesses communicate.".

Sem Alberga, Investment Director at KPN Ventures, commented:

"We are impressed with CloudTalk's intuitive AI solutions and ability to meet modern businesses' dynamic needs. Their commitment to excellence and innovation perfectly aligns with our vision. The company's status as a market leader is proof of its excellence. We look forward to helping CloudTalk expand its international presence and improve its calling quality."

Kristóf Székely, Partner at Lead Ventures, shared:

"We've invested in Cloudtalk because of their strong team and remarkable traction. We are confident that CloudTalk's leadership and team are on the right path to change how contact centres work globally. They have what it takes to become a leader in the telco industry. We are excited to partner with and accompany them on their new journey."

The new investment will accelerate CloudTalk's growth and product innovation, mainly enhancing its AI-powered cloud phone system and contact centre solutions.