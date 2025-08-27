OpenAI launches online centralised hub for startups

ChatGPT developer OpenAI has launched an online centralised hub for startups, as it ramps up its offering for early-stage businesses in Europe and beyond. The hub effectively puts under one roof OpenAI’s offering to startups.



Marc Manara, head of startups, OpenAI, said: “OpenAI for startups has a new home. Tons of great resources for startups building with OpenAI APIs and more coming.”



The hub includes details of how OpenAI partners with founders, the resources it offers them, as well as being a hub where founders can buy ChatGPT credits, so they can potentially get access to advanced features and tools. Startups can also sign up for a dedicated newsletter and get details of OpenAI events from the hub.



Resources include live virtual sessions covering the APIs and models founders use most and "reinforcement fine-tuning"; "cookbooks", which include “open-source how-tos” and prompting guides; and guides on areas such as building agents.



European businesses which work with OpenAI, which earlier this month said it was on track to hit 700m weekly active users, include Klarna, Legora and Photoroom.

Laura Modiano, head of startups, EMEA, has previously spoken about how OpenAI works with Euroepean startups.