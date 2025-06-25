“Some of the best AI solutions are coming from Europe”, says OpenAI's European startup boss

OpenAI's head of startups for EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) says that some of the best AI-powered products she has seen are from Europe.

Laura Modiano, head of startups, EMEA, OpenAI, was speaking on the Tech.eu podcast, where she talked about her role, how OpenAI is working with startups, examples of startups working with OpenAI, and why Europe has a lot to shout about on the AI front.

While London, Paris and Berlin get plenty of plaudits, Modiano also highlighted other countries and cities such as Poland, Spain, Stockholm and Amsterdam, where she said AI was thriving.

She said: “Europe, by the way, is not just London and Paris. Every single country, every single city that I go to I see talent that is above and beyond what I could ever imagine.

“Some of the best solutions that I see in the market are coming here from Europe.”

Modiano pointed to a recent OpenAI hackathon in Poland, in which 800 applicants applied (accepting 200) while citing Stockholm as a strong ecosystem of founders and investors.

Brands using ChatGPT, cited by Modiano, were Swedish BNPL firm Klarna, French photo editing site Photoroom and UK video platform VEED.

Modiano also explained how OpenAI worked with startups, what their offer consisted of, and how OpenAI also worked with VCs and accelerators.

The executive also touched on the technical expertise of founders, in being able to keep up with AI tech advancements.