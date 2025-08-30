LIZY secures €75M to scale circular electric leasing

Car leasing company LIZY has raised €75 million to further establish circular electric leasing. Before LIZY came along, each new leasing contract meant producing a new car. When the contract expired, the vehicle was resold because a second leasing phase was not considered sufficiently profitable.

LIZY took a different approach: from the outset, the company believed in the potential of used leasing, particularly for smaller businesses. It has thus built a reputation as an affordable leasing partner while offering a quality service.

Today, as electric vehicles become more widespread, the rest of the leasing sector is gradually following the path paved by LIZY. For electric vehicles, the "one and done" model makes little sense because they last longer and require less maintenance than combustion engine cars.

They can easily be leased a second or even a third time. Accelerated electrification is therefore the ideal catalyst for LIZY to move up a gear.

Founded in 2019, the Brussels-based company quickly made a name for itself in Belgium and has expanded into France and the Netherlands in recent years. It doubled its employee headcount to 60 in touch years and achieved a +100% increase in turnover by 2024. The €10 million in capital and €65 million in debt financing is provided by existing shareholders D'Ieteren, Alychlo (Marc Coucke's investment vehicle) and NewAlpha Asset Management.

"For LIZY, used car leasing has been a no-brainer for years," explains CEO Sam Heymans.

"Electrification is central to our approach. Electric vehicles have a longer lifespan and require less maintenance. In addition, the environmental benefits increase as the vehicles are used for longer. Thanks to this new investment, we can now roll out our concept even faster internationally."

LIZY has always had clear, ambitious plans and an original positioning," says Marc Coucke, founder of Alychlo.

"The company is now seeing its efforts rewarded with strong growth and can ride the wave of electrification. All this is the result of its ambitious vision and determination. For Alychlo, investing in LIZY is perfectly in line with our objectives: it is Belgian, sustainable, ambitious and innovative."

"Electric mobility is clearly the future, but for small businesses, new electric vehicles still represent a significant investment," says Denis Gorteman, CEO of investor D'Ieteren.

"LIZY's used car formula makes electric leasing accessible to more customers, thereby accelerating the transition to electric fleets within companies.



As a large proportion of the kilometres travelled on our roads are for business purposes, this accelerated transition has an additional positive impact on the environment."

According to Heymans, the capital allows LIZY to promote its circular approach on a larger scale, offering companies across Europe access to high-quality, affordable and sustainable mobility.











