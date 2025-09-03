Greenvoltis secures new strategic investment to drive AI energy innovation in Europe

Stockholm-based Greenvoltis, an AI-native energy tech company, has closed a new multi-million-dollar funding round, led exclusively by DeepMind Capital.

Europe’s energy transition is accelerating, bringing heightened volatility in electricity markets and a decline in long-term fixed contracts. Grid operators, retailers, and asset owners now face mounting pressure to optimize in real time, making flexibility and accuracy essential.

Greenvoltis is addressing this challenge by building the infrastructure for a resilient energy ecosystem. Its AI-native, digital-first platform enables renewable asset owners, battery operators, industrial consumers, and energy retailers to actively participate in intelligent grids. By supporting multi-market trading across spot markets and ancillary services, Greenvoltis turns real-time flexibility into new revenue streams.

In addition, the company equips strategic investment partners with advanced tools to evaluate projects, drive development, and optimize assets over the long term.

Ali Shi, Co-founder of Greenvoltis, shared:

From day one in Europe, we built our solution on an AI-native platform architecture aimed at real-time multi-market optimization. Compared with virtual power plant aggregators focused solely on frequency regulation, our team’s industry expertise and technology-iteration capabilities can deliver significant improvements in operational efficiency and revenue.

At the 2025 McKinsey Green Business Building Summit (GBB25), Greenvoltis introduced two flagship innovations set to shape the future of clean energy. Aether, an AI-native trading platform, is designed to boost efficiency and revenue for renewable energy and battery-storage operators. Alongside it, Terra AI offers investors powerful modelling capabilities, providing intelligent financial insights to guide infrastructure decisions in complex markets.

Together, these launches highlight Greenvoltis’ commitment to end-to-end innovation, combining architecture, data intelligence, and new commercial models, to reinforce Europe’s clean energy value chain.

With this new investment, Greenvoltis will accelerate the evolution of its AI-native platform, scaling infrastructure, broadening market reach, and deepening partnerships to advance Europe’s clean energy transition. This round follows the company’s $10 million angel funding in July 2024 from Cyber Creation Ventures (CCV), Planetree Investment, and Unity Ventures, underscoring sustained investor confidence in its long-term vision and technical expertise.

Greenvoltis’ mission remains clear: to make renewable energy more accessible, efficient, and reliable, while delivering lasting value to customers, partners, and the planet.

