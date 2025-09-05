Seaya acquires stake in Adsmurai to boost global growth and AI-driven marketing

Barcelona-based Adsmurai announced the completion of this strategic transaction with Seaya, a pan-European venture capital and private equity firm specialising in scaling sustainable, high-growth technology companies.

Through its Andromeda fund, Seaya acquired a minority stake, while Adsmurai’s founders and management remain majority shareholders, retaining leadership in strategic and operational roles. This partnership marks a key step in Adsmurai’s growth, boosting AI investment and enabling global expansion.

Marc Elena, CEO and co-founder of Adsmurai, commented:

This alliance allows us to consolidate our growth trajectory and accelerate our international expansion, with Artificial Intelligence as the driving force behind our proposal.

Seaya’s investment validates Adsmurai’s business model and reinforces its potential in marketing technology and analytics. With Seaya’s global network and expertise, Adsmurai is set to accelerate development, expand internationally, and strengthen its position in the digital advertising ecosystem.

Carlos Fisch, Partner at Seaya, added:

We are very excited to join forces with Marc and Otto to accompany Adsmurai in this new stage of growth, a company with a unique vision and proprietary technology that is already redefining the future of digital marketing, led by an exceptional team.

Adsmurai has shown strong momentum, surpassing €100 million in revenue in 2024 and projecting €140 million by 2025. Its ambitious plan targets €400 million by 2029 through both organic and inorganic growth. With 450+ employees driving innovation, the company now benefits from Seaya’s network to accelerate expansion and product development. Trusted by brands such as Wilson, Unilever, Henkel, Mango, and UNICEF, Adsmurai has consolidated its position as a key partner across industries.

Zero Loop: a strategy driven by AI

At the heart of this new phase, Adsmurai introduces Zero Loop, a conversational AI assistant integrated with internal infrastructure in a private environment. It automates complex tasks by combining generative AI with business data and tools, delivering actionable insights and freeing teams to focus on strategy and creativity.

Zero Loop ensures data security through self-hosted models and customer control, with the option to connect to providers like OpenAI, Anthropic, Google Gemini, or xAI while maintaining full traceability, routing control, data residency, and compliance with regulations including GDPR. It also incorporates advanced features such as video generation from images via VEO3, offering style, resolution, and duration options to accelerate creative production under strict security and control standards.