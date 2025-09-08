OpenAI to roll out ChatGPT Edu in Greek schools and support startups

OpenAI has inked a deal with the Greek government, aimed at boosting the country’s startup ecosystem as well as rolling out its AI tools in schools.



The deal will see Greece becoming one of the first countries to use a tailored version of ChatGPT, called ChatGPT Edu, designed for educational establishments.



Greece will launch a pilot this year, with the first phase focused on AI literacy, helping teachers boost productivity and integrating AI responsibly with their work.



Meanwhile, the US AI company is launching a Greek AI accelerator programme, which will prioritise AI startups focused on education, public services, healthcare and climate.



This is the first accelerator programme that OpenAI has undertaken in Europe that's backed by the government.



Chris Lehane, chief global affairs officer, OpenAI, said: “From Plato’s Academy to Aristotle’s Lyceum—Greece is the historical birthplace of western education. With millions of Greeks using ChatGPT on a regular basis, the country is once again showing its dedication to learning and ideas.



“Recognising that nearly 60% of these users are under the age of 35, the Greek Government is opening a new educational chapter that prepares its people to seize the economic opportunities of the Intelligence Age. We are proud to stand alongside Greece as it pioneers how nations can bring AI into education for the next generation.”

Greece has one of the highest percentages of STEM graduates in Europe, providing a strong educational foundation for AI skills and careers.

Last month, OpenAI launched its much-hyped GPT-5 model and two open-weight models.

