Integra Therapeutics raises €10.7M to advance FiCAT platform and CAR-T validation

Barcelona-based Integra Therapeutics has closed a €10.7 million pre-Series A round to advance its gene writing technologies designed to improve the safety, precision, and efficacy of advanced therapies.

Founded in 2020 by Dr. Marc Güell and Dr. Avencia Sánchez-Mejías as a spin-off from Pompeu Fabra University, the company has developed FiCAT, a platform that combines CRISPR-Cas accuracy with an engineered piggyBac transposase to address major limitations in gene therapy, including payload size, stability, and accuracy, with applications in genetic, oncological, and autoimmune diseases.

Avencia Sánchez-Mejías, PhD, CEO and Co-Founder of Integra Therapeutics, shared:

Thanks to the support of our investors, we will continue leading innovation in cell and gene therapies and are getting closer to transforming the treatment of complex diseases like cancer, autoimmune diseases and rare diseases.

The round includes €4 million from the EIC Fund and €2.7 million from CDTI Innvierte of the Spanish Ministry of Science, Innovation and University, alongside continued backing from AdBio Partners, Columbus Venture Partners, Invivo Partners, and Takeda Ventures.

Svetoslava Georgieva, Chair of the EIC Fund Board, commented:

We are happy to announce EIC Fund’s investment in Integra Therapeutics. We empower them to accelerate the development of groundbreaking therapies that have the potential to transform lives and advance the field of gene therapy on a global scale.

The funding will support the integration of new advances into the FiCAT platform, preclinical validation of next-generation CAR-T therapies, and expansion of cell engineering capabilities to facilitate technology transfer to the pharmaceutical industry.

In parallel, the company is developing its first gene therapy for a rare pediatric liver disease, supported by an EIC Accelerator grant.