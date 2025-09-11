Hive Robotics secures €2M to democratize robot collaboration across air, land, sea and space

Munich-based collaborative robotics specialist Hive Robotics has raised €2 million to further build a world-class engineering team and advance the technology roadmap for resilient, scalable robotics.

The oversubscribed pre-seed round was led by b2venture, with participation from renowned VCs and business angels including Firedrop, Pareto, Matthias Hilpert and Klocke Group.

Founded in 2025, Hive Robotics builds integrated, compact, and modular systems that fuse robot control, perception, localisation, and secure communications, engineered for resilience in complex, GNSS/GPS-denied environments. Through distributed sensor fusion and a proprietary Onboard AI module, its technology enables unmanned systems, from lightweight drones to heavy ground and maritime vehicles, to operate collaboratively.

As unmanned systems expand rapidly across air, land, sea, and space, the need for secure, reliable, and cost-effective infrastructure is critical.

Hive Robotics addresses this with its C3 (Command, Control, Connect) architecture, which compresses robotics complexity into a single framework so multiple platforms can collaborate more effectively than the sum of their parts. Examples include air swarms that detect wildfires or threats and instantly share data across the flock, to search and rescue missions where drones with heat sensors and cameras collaboratively locate people after disasters.

By teaming air, ground, and maritime systems, rovers and unmanned boats gain aerial overwatch to navigate in GNSS-denied environments, aid defence operations, and monitor infrastructure (pipelines, offshore wind). This foundation also lets companies build additional, market-specific civil and defence use cases.

According to Sebastian Mores, CEO and co-founder of Hive Robotics, the world is nearing a major automation shift, with millions of unmanned systems expected to operate across air, sea, land, and space. He commented:

While the core technologies have existed for years, true integration into human environments requires rigorous safety, robust security, and globally aligned standards, as well as systems that can seamlessly work together.

Global demand for robotics and autonomous systems is growing rapidly, with estimates pointing to multi-billion-dollar annual markets by 2025 and beyond. Two critical challenges remain: complying with safety regulations for use in populated areas and achieving seamless cross-domain integration.

Hive Robotics addresses both, unlocking swarming capabilities for applications in disaster response, defence, critical-infrastructure monitoring, mining, and space exploration. The new capital will enable the company to recruit top engineering talent and advance the technology roadmap, enabling the team to deliver differentiated solutions faster and at scale.