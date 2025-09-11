OpenHealth brings in $3M to make lab results usable across healthcare

Berlin-based healthtech startup OpenHealth Technologies has raised a $3 million seed round to accelerate European expansion and further develop the company's AI-driven medical platform.

The round was backed by new investors GoHub Ventures, xdeck ventures, Edenbase, and Exceptional Ventures, with renewed support from YZR Capital, Octopus Ventures, and Calm/Storm Ventures. In total, OpenHealth has raised $4.3 million to date.

Healthcare is shifting toward personalised, data-driven care, yet most lab data, the backbone of clinical decisions, remains unstructured and inaccessible. This gap delays diagnoses, drives up costs, and leaves patients without timely insights, underscoring the urgent need for interoperable, AI-ready health data solutions.

OpenHealth aims to close this critical gap by modernising lab data infrastructure. Its API transforms raw results from any source into harmonized, AI-ready datasets and provides white-label tools to visualise them.

Health and wellness companies embed the technology to add longitudinal insights to their products, while clinics and labs use it to deliver patient-friendly reports and personalised care.

The company is working toward building the world’s largest usable biomarker database, with longitudinal data designed to improve the lives of over 100 million people.

Gerrit Glass, CEO and Founder of OpenHealth, said the company has a clear mission: to empower individuals and organisations to make better use of health data. He said:

Most lab results today are fragmented, unstructured, and underutilised. We’re changing that by building the rails for a smarter, interoperable health ecosystem.

With this new round, we’re excited to accelerate our growth alongside new investors with deep B2B SaaS and AI expertise.

Founded by a European team with deep clinical, technical, and health system expertise, OpenHealth is trusted by clients worldwide. Its customers include Latin America’s largest diagnostics and hospital groups, leading fitness and wellness companies such as Smart Fit, healthtech innovators like Aware, and a growing network of longevity providers across Europe and the Americas.

OpenHealth will use the funding to speed up its expansion across Europe, bringing its platform to more laboratories, prevention and longevity clinics, supplement brands, pharmaceutical companies, and insurers. The investment will also fuel the development of AI-powered technology for personalized prevention and care.