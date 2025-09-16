Nothing raises $200M to power the next phase of consumer AI

London-based Nothing closed $200 million in a Series C round at a $1.3 billion valuation. The round was led by Tiger Global, with significant support from existing shareholders GV, Highland Europe, EQT, Latitude, I2BF and Tapestry, alongside new strategic backing from Nikhil Kamath and Qualcomm Ventures.

Nothing is a consumer technology company building an AI-native platform where hardware and software converge into a single, intelligent system. Starting with smartphones, audio products, and smartwatches, and designed to extend across future form factors like smart glasses, robotics, and EVs, Nothing leverages the smartphone’s last-mile distribution and rich contextual signals to deliver deeply personalised, context-aware experiences.

Underpinned by an end-to-end value chain for speed, scale, and quality, the company pairs award-winning design with a global manufacturing and supply network.

In four years, Nothing has shipped millions of devices and crossed $1 billion in cumulative sales at the start of 2025, growing 150 per cent in 2024. Its community-driven model and go-to-market operations enable it to launch and support new hardware worldwide within months, without the constraints typical of incumbents.

With this milestone, the company is moving beyond a unique independent smartphone origin to building an AI-native platform that unifies hardware and software into a single intelligent system.

The next chapter focuses on integrating AI across devices to reinvent how technology anticipates intent and acts on users’ behalf. Alongside the Series C, the company is preparing to launch a new community round, giving supporters another opportunity to join Nothing’s journey.