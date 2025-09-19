Expand North Star 2025: Where Unicorns are forged

If you’re building, investing in, or simply obsessed with what’s next in tech, Dubai is about to become the centre of your universe. From 12 to 15 October, Expand North Star is back — bigger, bolder, and more ambitious than ever.

Hosted by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce at the stunning Dubai Harbour, Expand North Star underscores the UAE’s commitment to innovation. It is the world’s largest startup and investor gathering, uniting 1,800+ startups, 1,000+ investors with over $1 trillion in AUM, and innovators from 65 countries.

“Expand North Star is more than an exhibition; it’s a dealmaking epicentre where startups, investors, and innovators collide to shape the future,” says Peter Brady, AVP at Expand North Star.

According to Brady, over the last decade, Expand North Star has helped more than 8,000 founders scale their businesses with hands-on support.



“This October will be our most powerful edition yet with 1800+ international startups exhibiting, supported with tailored, matchmade introductions to 1,000+ VCs—and, crucially, to enterprise and government customers drawn from our community of 200,000 decision-makers at GITEX GLOBAL.



Expand North Star welcomes more growth-stage startups than any other event – and we judge ourselves by startups making real business and real investments.”



The launchpad for Unicorns

Expand North Star has built a track record as the place where the next wave of unicorns emerges. From early-stage founders chasing their first round to scaleups eyeing global expansion, the event has already helped countless startups secure funding and break into international markets.

Investor powerhouses meet agile disruptors

The lineup of investors is nothing short of stellar. Expect the likes of JP Morgan, QNB, Stellantis Ventures, alongside the fast-moving family offices, impact funds, and venture capitalists who are hungry to bet on the next big thing. It’s this unique mix of heavyweight institutions and nimble disruptors that makes Expand North Star the ultimate marketplace for innovation and capital.

Spotlight on future talent

Running alongside Expand North Star is YouthX — the UAE’s biggest youth innovation conference, now in its 5th year. This initiative shines a spotlight on young coders, creators, and founders, offering a direct bridge between youth-led innovation and global investors.

Apply for GITEX ScaleX, Expand North Star’s official growth track

Applications are now open for GITEX ScaleX — the official growth programme of Expand North Star 2025. It is designed exclusively for Series A+ startups looking to fast-track their entry into the MENA region.

Backed by the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy and powered by GGH (Global Growth Hub), this specialist programme connects high-growth scaleups directly with investors, enterprise buyers, and government partners — all within the world’s largest startup and tech event, Expand North Star.

What’s new this year

2025 marks the 10th anniversary of Expand North Star, and the team is pulling out all the stops.

Brazil will take centre stage at Expand North Star this year as Country Partner of the Year, bringing more than 100 startups and venture capital firms to Dubai and “opening bridges to one of the world’s most exciting markets,” said Peter Brady.

Serbia joins as Innovation Partner, a first for the event, showcasing the dynamism of its national ecosystem.

“Serbia’s startup scene has been accelerating at an incredible pace, and we’re proud to provide the platform for its entrepreneurs to connect globally,” Brady noted.

New delegations will also arrive from Poland, Canada, Chile, Syria, Ecuador, Hong Kong, and the USA, while Holland, Italy, France, and Latvia are expanding their presence with larger national pavilions.

European founders remain a key part of the story. This year, 20 per cent more European startups have chosen Expand North Star as their launchpad for international growth—an indicator, Brady said, of the event’s role as “the place where Europe’s innovators come to scale on a global stage.”

“As Dubai strengthens its role as a global hub for expansion, we’ll welcome startups and VCs from both established and emerging markets.”

Further, the conference also sees:

North Star Green Impact revamped with a stronger focus on sustainability,

A brand-new dedicated consumer tech area,

The Digital Assets Forum, tackling the future of Web3 and beyond.

Dubai: the innovation nexus

It’s no accident that Expand North Star takes place in Dubai. As Saeed Al Gergawi, Vice President of the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, puts it, Dubai’s ambition is clear: “to host and fuel the technologies shaping tomorrow.” He contends that over the past decade, Expand North Star has emerged as one of the most impactful platforms driving the growth of Dubai’s digital economy:



“The event embodies Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy’s ambition to advance Dubai’s role as a global hub for technology, innovation, and entrepreneurship.



By connecting startups, investors, and industry leaders from around the world, Expand North Star accelerates growth, helps companies leverage Dubai as a launchpad to reach global markets, and cements Dubai’s digital ecosystem as the best place to scale bold new ideas.”



The UAE is now ranked the #1 global destination for entrepreneurs four years running outpacing many advanced economies in factors like funding access, business-friendly policies, and ease of setup.

This is supported by bold reforms such as 60+ amended laws, 100 per cent foreign ownership, 0 per cent personal income tax, and a 9 per cent corporate tax (with exemptions for many startups).

Government initiatives have injected $8.7 billion into startups and SMEs, with targets to attract 300 tech companies and $500 million in FDI.

Under the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), the emirate aims to double its economy by 2033, create 30 unicorns, and empower 100,000+ startups. Platforms like Ignyte already connect founders to 5,000+ VCs and angels, 5,000 mentors, and 500+ corporate/government partners, offering access to $100M+ in perks.

Dubai also boasts nearly 30 free zones, 50+ incubators and accelerators, and the $272M Future District Fund, which aims to launch 1,000 new startups. With 200 nationalities represented, long-term visas such as the 10-year Golden Visa and 5-year Green Visa are available for founders, firmly establishing Dubai as a global launchpad for scale-ups and innovation.

Why you can’t miss it

Expand North Star is where you’ll see ideas leap from concept to commercialisation — across AI, Climate Tech, Web3, HealthTech, Mobility, and even Space. It’s where you’ll meet the people who will define the next decade of innovation. And it’s where you might just forge the connections that turn your startup into the next unicorn.

Don’t miss the world’s largest startup and investor gathering. Secure your spot at Expand North Star 2025 and be part of the marketplace where the next unicorns are born.



