Monsana raises €500K to speed up patient access to clinical trials

Belgian healthtech startup Monsana has raised €500,000 in pre-seed funding from Seeder Fund, LRM, and private investors to accelerate patient access to innovative clinical trials.

Recruiting patients remains a major bottleneck in the development of new medicines. About 70 per cent of trials are delayed by enrolment challenges, and too often, eligible patients aren’t identified in time to access promising treatments.

Monsana addresses this challenge with an AI-powered platform that reads and interprets unstructured medical data, matching patients to the right studies quickly, accurately, and cost-effectively. The result is tighter collaboration between physicians and pharmaceutical companies, lower costs, and fewer eligible patients slipping through the cracks.

Founded in June 2024 by Dr. Valerie Vandeweerd (CEO) and Simeon Devos (CTO), Monsana is rooted in medical and personal experience. Dr Vandeweerd, a former gynaecologist and clinical trial expert at Johnson & Johnson, saw firsthand how difficult it can be to connect patients with studies, even when her own family urgently needed experimental treatment.

The platform has already proven effective in Belgian hospitals, doubling the number of patients identified in a fraction of the time, and Monsana is working with several Belgian hospitals and international pharma partners as it prepares to expand to neighboring countries.

With this new investment, Monsana will deepen collaborations with hospitals, CROs, and pharmaceutical companies, while advancing a responsible, trust-first approach to medical AI.