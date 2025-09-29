European tech weekly recap: More than 80 tech funding deals worth over €2.2B

Last week, we tracked more than 80 tech funding deals worth over €2.2 billion, and over 10 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.

📊 The top three industries that raised the most were cloud (€937.1 million), fintech (€419.7 million), and analytics (€140.4 million). Regionally, companies from the 🇬🇧 UK secured €1.5 billion, followed by the 🇳🇱 Netherlands (€178.8 million) and 🇨🇭 Switzerland (€157.7 million).



❗ Let's get you up to speed on everything that happened last week, including your handy.csv file, allowing for an even more in-depth analysis.