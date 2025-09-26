Nscale raises $1.1BN Series B, the biggest European energy deals in H1 2025, and inside Antler’s "Day Zero" strategy

This week, we tracked more than 80 tech funding deals worth over €2.2 billion, and over 10 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.

In addition to this week's top financials, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about.





💸 Notable and big funding rounds

🇬🇧 Nscale raises $1.1BN in Series B

🇬🇧 Signal AI receives $165M investment

🇨🇭 Auterion, which produces autonomous defense systems, received an investment of $130M

🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers

🇩🇪 Arsipa acquires Bloom to deliver an end-to-end digital platform for occupational safety

🇸🇪 UK’s Connect Earth acquires Swedish ESG reporting platform Datia

🇫🇷 Ettlingen-based SoftProject is acquiring the French company Blueway

🇳🇱 Sweden’s Netigate buys Dutch feedback software firm Mopinion

🚀 Interesting moves from investors



💸 Ventech closes €175M Fund VI — largest in firm’s history

💵 C4 Ventures launches €100M Fund III to back Europe’s next wave of AI and deep tech startups

🦌 Inside Antler’s "Day Zero" strategy: backing founders before the first round

🍎 Columbus Venture Partners launches its fifth fund and seeks to raise up to $200 million to invest in biotechnology and healthcare



🗞️ In other (important) news

🚛 Einride breaks barriers with world’s first cabless autonomous border crossing

🇬🇧 Nvidia to make “strategic” investment in ElevenLabs

🤖 PostScriptum launches NestAI to build Europe’s next tech frontier

💰 Checkout.com launches employee share buyback at $12bn valuation

📡 Recommended reads and listens

🇪🇺 EE Inc before EU Inc: What Estonia can teach Europe about digital sovereignty

⚡ The biggest European energy deals in H1 2025

📊 How Oxylabs is powering the ethical data economy

🇩🇪 Holy Technologies raises €4.3M to build autonomous factory for composites

🇬🇧 Wexler.ai secures $5.3M to bring real-time fact-checking to litigation

🇩🇪 The next autonomy revolution: Futurail secures €7.5M to tackle rail inefficiences

🔭 European tech startups to watch

🇫🇷 Oriane locks in $1.5M to build an AI search engine for the video-first internet

🇩🇪 Optimeleon secures €1.5M pre-seed

🇬🇧 Veridox secures £1M to launch AI forensic fraud detection for insurers

🇧🇪 Monsana raises €500,000 to speed up patient access to clinical trials

🇪🇪 Defencetech C2GRID raises €300,000 to transform battlefield intelligence

🇨🇭 ETH Spinoff Soverli awarded €150,000 to reshape smartphone security





