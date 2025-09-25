The biggest European energy deals in H1 2025

In the first half of 2025, European tech companies raised €33.7 billion across 1,941 deals. Energy tech stood out, closing 110 deals (about 5.7% of activity) worth €3.5 billion (roughly 10.4% of total funding), underscoring the sector’s growing role in Europe’s shift to a sustainable economy.

Energy financing followed a clear two-track pattern. On one track, mature, revenue-backed businesses drew large checks to deploy infrastructure at scale (especially motorway fast-charging networks and grid-level batteries), often funded with debt and project finance suited to predictable cash flows. On the other hand, capital backed the next wave of decarbonization, including hydrogen (from production to refuelling), sustainable aviation fuels, and e-fuels for hard-to-electrify sectors, as well as a broadening battery ecosystem that spans new materials, analytics, and circularity.

The ten largest energy deals of the first half of the year capture this balance, pairing the immediate rollout of clean infrastructure with longer-term bets on breakthrough technologies.