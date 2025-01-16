Green Flexibility secures €400M from Partners Group for large-scale battery storage systems

German developer of large-scale battery storage systems green flexibility has received over €400 million in funding from Partners Group to help meet the increasing demand for grid stability and flexibility through battery storage and to actively drive the energy transition. The addition of complementary debt financing will enable a total project volume exceeding €1 billion.

The expansion of renewable energies and the decline in conventional base-load power plants in Germany are leading to fluctuations in electricity generation, thereby increasing price fluctuations and grid instability.

Battery storage systems (BESS) store excess energy when generation is high and release it when needed to stabilise the grid, reduce curtailments and smooth energy prices for consumers and companies.

green flexibility specialises in the development and long-term operation of large-scale battery storage systems that serve as the backbone of a modern, flexible energy infrastructure in Europe. It builds and operates large battery storage facilities across Europe, managing every step, from identifying suitable sites to marketing the storage systems.

green flexibility’s founders developed the first virtual power plant in Europe 10 years ago, brought it to market and set standards in the industry. Experience shows that flexibility in the power grid is the key to stability and sustainability.

The company also relies on close cooperation with other project developers, also acting as an industry pioneer by working with grid operators to specifically integrate local grid requirements into project implementation.

According to Christoph Ostermann, CEO of green flexibility, Partners Group is the ideal partner to scale our business and realise our vision of a sustainable and, above all, reliable energy future.

“In the battery storage market, there can be no compromises regarding quality and safety. It is our responsibility to provide our partners with the best solutions and protect them from the risks of a young and dynamic market. Long-term reliability, the highest safety standards, and the best technology are critical—because the energy transition needs stability and dependability. And for this, we have assembled the most experienced team in the market."

David Daum, Partner, Head of Infrastructure Europe at Partners Group, shared:



green flexibility represents an exciting opportunity to partner with a highly experienced, proven management team to build a battery storage platform in the largest power and electricity market in Europe.”

