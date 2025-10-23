Estonian AI energy startup MarkeDroid raises €300K to expand distributed energy platform

Estonian startup MarkeDroid has raised €300,000 in bridge funding to scale its AI-based distributed energy orchestration platform across Europe.

The round includes a €175,000 syndicate investment from the Estonian Business Angels Network (EstBAN), led by Jana Budkovskaja and David Clark.

To support its expansion, MarkeDroid has appointed Kätri Kübar as Chief Operating Officer. Kübar previously served as Chief Product Officer at Funderbeam and held leadership roles at Wise and Bolt.

MarkeDroid is developing an AI-powered orchestration layer that connects residential, commercial, and grid-level flexibility. Its technology coordinates distributed energy resources such as solar panels, batteries, EV chargers, and heat pumps by analysing real-time electricity prices, weather forecasts, and usage data. The platform enables homes and businesses to decide when to store, use, or sell electricity, helping reduce costs and improve grid stability.

“Grid operators are suddenly dealing with millions of solar panels on rooftops that weren't designed to communicate with each other,” said Toomas Teesaar, co-founder and CEO of MarkeDroid.

“MarkeDroid’s stands out not just for its technology but for its momentum, demonstrating clear product-market fit,” said David Clark, lead investor at EstBAN.

The company plans to expand beyond residential energy management into energy retailer orchestration in partnership with Enefit, and into microgrid flexibility projects with national transmission operators.