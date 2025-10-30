Solidatus raises £5M from Salica Investments

London-based Solidatus, a provider of data lineage solutions, has secured a £5 million loan from the Growth Debt Fund at Salica Investments to support R&D and drive growth.

The global data governance market is projected to approach $20 billion by 2032, with data lineage becoming an increasingly critical component. Growth is driven by rising data volume and complexity, tighter regulation, and heightened requirements for data quality and security.

To address this challenge, Solidatus provides advanced data lineage solutions for highly regulated sectors such as financial services, energy, and pharmaceuticals. The platform enables organisations to map, manage, and trace data from its origin through transformations to downstream use, creating a clear, auditable view that supports decision-making, compliance, digital transformation, and AI initiatives.

AlunBaker, Executive Chairman at Solidatus, said:

Our focus on advancing the platform’s AI capabilities will further enhance our customers’ ability to manage complexity, ensure compliance, and unlock the value of trusted data at scale. Without lineage, even the most advanced models risk instability, and regulatory cracks will start to show, with major consequences to businesses across all sectors.

By reducing manual effort in complex governance tasks and adding natural-language interactions on top of Solidatus’ lineage intelligence, the platform will simplify how organisations build data trust, navigate complex models, and meet regulatory requirements.

The new investment will accelerate AI-enabled features, including automatic lineage generation with human-in-the-loop verification and inter-system lineage.