Toni Kroos’ The Icon League scores €15M to take five-a-side football global

The Icon League, a five‑a‑side soccer competition co‑founded by Toni Kroos (German former professional footballer who played as a midfielder) and Elias Nerlich (German livestreamer, YouTuber, and former e-sports athlete), has raised €15 million in Series A financing.

What is The Icon League?

The 14‑team competition uses a US‑style franchise model. Players were drafted centrally in the inaugural season; teams now assemble rosters within defined transfer windows and can market themselves and their athletes independently. The top four playoff teams share €500,000 in prize money, including €300,000 for the champion.

Several franchises have raised seven‑figure investments, and some have reported six‑figure profits since Season 1.

League revenue streams include ticketing, sponsorships, media rights and merchandise.

Icon League games are played indoors in a five‑on‑five format with two 12‑minute halves and “Rulebreaker” features designed to increase attacking play.

Former Bundesliga professionals compete alongside top amateurs, aiming to deliver tight contests and reduce the odds of scoreless draws.

Launched in 2024, Icon League has become one of the most‑followed sports formats in German‑speaking markets among younger audiences.

Season one generated more than 1.3 billion social‑media impressions; current‑season. Matchdays draw up to 3 million viewers across platforms, with livestreams averaging around 1.4 million.

Live events have sold out with as many as 20,000 spectators. Follower counts on Instagram and TikTok are on par with clubs such as Union Berlin 1. FC Köln, and Hamburger SV, and engagement rates exceed those of other leagues, according to Icon League.

HV Capital led the funding, with former HV partner David Fischer appointed as group CEO to oversee the next phase of growth.

Existing investors are staying on, including Jürgen Klopp (via his family office), entrepreneur Thomas Hagedorn and Luigi Berlusconi’s H14 S.p.A. David Fischer, who joins from HV Capital, will oversee the next phase of growth.

Proceeds will be used to professionalise league operations, strengthen team rosters and support expansion across Europe. The long‑term goal is to build Icon League into an international sports company with strong competitive integrity and a fan‑first culture, according to the statement.

