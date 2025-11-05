Tsuga emerges from stealth with $10M to modernise observability in the AI era

France-based observability platform Tsuga has closed a $10 million seed round and emerged from stealth. The round was led by General Catalyst with participation from Singular, alongside angel investors including Amjad Masad (Replit), Charles Gorintin (Alan, Mistral AI), Jonathan Benhamou (Resilience), Olivier Bonnet (BlaBlaCar), and Philippe Corrot (Mirakl), among others.

Over the past decade, data growth has outpaced IT spend: logs, metrics, and traces have grown roughly 30 per cent annually while budgets rose less than 10 per cent. AI-driven development is pushing this gap to the limit as autonomous code and ephemeral microservices multiply telemetry faster than most enterprises can manage, rendering current stacks increasingly inefficient and risky.

As a result, observability has become mission-critical, yet the prevailing model falls short. Despite the promise of a “single pane of glass,” organisations face technical complexity, escalating costs, and rising operational risk. Enterprises encounter three interconnected challenges (business-model misalignment, operational burden, and value erosion), which produce a fragmented landscape marked by tool sprawl and persistent blind spots.

Founded in 2024, Tsuga addresses this by enabling teams to focus on their core mission rather than fragmented dashboards. The platform is built from first principles for comprehensive coverage, minimal data gaps, controlled costs, and fewer trade-offs between control and convenience. Its bring-your-own-cloud (BYOC) architecture leverages modern cloud-native capabilities while keeping data, scale, and spend under customer ownership.

Tsuga makes observability costs predictable by removing typical SaaS markups with a single transparent pricing model, enabling sublinear cost growth. Deployed in the customer’s cloud, it keeps logs, metrics, and traces under customer governance and simplifies compliance. A unified admin centre manages retention, access, and routing without infrastructure overhead. Built on OpenTelemetry and open formats, it avoids lock-in. With full-context data, the platform is AI-native, helping prevent and resolve issues faster.

With $10 million in seed funding, Tsuga will prioritise product innovation and customer success, guided by direct user feedback.