FALKIN raises $2M to protect bank customers from AI-powered scams

London-based FALKIN, a digital safety company that helps prevent scams before payments occur, has raised $2 million in pre-seed funding led by TriplePoint Ventures, with participation from Notion Capital, BackFuture Ventures, Aviva/Founders Factory, Haatch, Found Capital, and Founders Capital. The round also includes fintech and cyber investors such as Pierre Decote (Group Chief Risk Officer, Revolut) and Ben Enckevort (CTO and co-founder, Metomic).

Scams are a growing financial risk in the AI era. In the UK, more than seven million people were affected last year, yet 71 per cent did not report incidents, and prosecution rates remain below 1 per cent. Despite significant spending, most controls activate only when funds move, missing the manipulation that initiates scams. Once legal fees, fines, remediation, and staff time are included, the total cost per incident can exceed four times the amount stolen. AI further elevates the threat through voice cloning, deepfakes, and advanced text generation that enable convincing impersonation at scale.

FALKIN provides an embedded, AI-driven protection layer for digital banking. Its platform analyses behavioural and digital risk signals to detect deception early, enabling banks to protect customers proactively and reduce fraud losses. The company is expanding its integration ecosystem so financial institutions can embed this protection directly into digital-banking journeys and communications.

FALKIN’s tools have been used by bank innovation teams and tens of thousands of consumers in the US and UK. In user feedback, 78 per cent reported greater confidence online, and more than half said prevention is more valuable than reimbursement, indicating that engaging consumers before payments are made can reduce risk and strengthen trust.

The platform’s capabilities are embedded within familiar touchpoints, such as mobile-banking apps and customer-service portals, so customers are protected before funds leave their accounts.

The funding will support hiring, product development, and deeper integrations with financial institutions, and will also launch Safety Labs, giving community banks and credit unions a structured, low-lift way to deploy and evaluate customer-facing scam-prevention tools.