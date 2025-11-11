Self.co raises €2.56M to bring molecular allergy testing to the masses

Self.co, the digital health company helping people better understand and manage allergies and food intolerances, has raised €2.56 million in a combined grant and venture funding round.

The funding round of €1.2 million was led by Iron Wolf Capital, with participation from Coinvest, NGL Ventures, and several angel investors. Self.co received a €1.36 million grant from Innovation Agency Lithuania to improve its testing technology.

The pooled funds will now support expansion into new markets and further development of Self.co's proprietary testing technology and long-term management tools. Allergies and intolerances affect between 30 and 40 per cent of the global population, a number expected to climb to nearly 4 billion people by mid-century.

Despite this prevalence, diagnosis remains one of healthcare's biggest blind spots. Around 45 per cent of individuals with allergy-like symptoms in the EU are either misdiagnosed or never diagnosed at all.

Many of these people confuse allergies with other immune or digestive conditions such as intolerances or sensitivities, leading to years of uncertainty and ineffective treatment.

The problem is compounded by long waiting times, often more than six months for specialist testing in public systems, and prohibitive costs. Layers of intermediaries, low test throughput, and provider costs create markups on a single molecular allergy test of between €200 and €400. This puts accurate diagnoses prohibitively out of reach for millions.

As a result, people continue to live with fatigue, skin rashes, or digestive symptoms without real answers, while healthcare systems absorb billions in avoidable costs each year.

Self.co's digital service tackles this with a holistic and scientific approach. Its core products are two proprietary microarray tests that analyse 98 allergens and 220 food sensitivities using a simple blood sample that people can take at home or in a partner clinic. Once evaluated by professional lab technicians, Self.co provides users with a detailed avoidance plan and connects them with supplements and treatments as needed through partnerships with local healthcare providers.

Self.co is one of the only companies in the world currently manufacturing molecular allergy tests with around 100 analytes. By controlling the entire testing process, from technology development to lab analysis, and eliminating intermediaries, Self.co offers the same laboratory-grade testing for €69–€99, only a fraction of the traditional €200–€400 cost.

According to Tautvydas Gylys, co-founder and CEO of Self.co, millions of people live with allergy-like symptoms but without a real understanding of what's causing them or what to do about it.

“We've taken advanced diagnostic technology and built a simple test system that gives anyone clear, medically valid answers without the high cost or long wait.



Now the funding will help us bring our product to new markets like the UK, Ireland, Austria, and Germany, and deepen ongoing collaboration with healthcare systems in Poland and Lithuania."

Self.co's testing technology, developed by allergists and lab specialists, achieves molecular-level precision through microarray innovation. Advanced calibration methods tailor measurements for each allergen, ensuring accuracy even at very low levels, while sensitive fluorescence detection identifies the smallest immune responses. AI then merges clinical data and expert review to deliver a personalised, actionable report.

Kasparas Jurgelionis, Managing Partner at Iron Wolf Capital, says:

“As deep tech investors, we back technologies with the potential to transform established industries - and that’s exactly what Self.co is doing in allergy diagnostics and care. This is a large, fast-growing market still underserved by current solutions.

Tautvydas and the team combine exceptional industry insight with strong execution, giving them a rare founder-market fit.



Self.co’s platform addresses long-standing pain points for patients and clinicians, positioning the company to redefine allergy care globally.”

Self.co will use the new funding to develop a comprehensive digital health platform that serves as an entry point for people experiencing allergy-like symptoms.

The platform will include advanced symptom questionnaires to pinpoint conditions, expanded test offerings, and better integration with traditional healthcare systems.

