Denmark doubles down on startup ambitions with €800k to TechBBQ

TechBBQ has just received a 6 million Danish kroner (approx €800,000) grant from the Danish Board of Business Development. It follows an earlier grant in May this year and is part of a larger investment round (122 million DKK) from the Danish Board for Business Development.

Denmark is increasingly backing the startup ecosystem, investing in initiatives, accelerators, hubs, and programs that reflect its commitment to fostering entrepreneurship.

The TechBBQ Summit serves as a central meeting place for the entire startup community, offering matchmaking with investors, talent, speakers, media, and knowledge sharing among startups, corporates, and research institutions.

The grant will ensure that TechBBQ can continue to host its annual international startup and entrepreneurship summit at the end of August, as well as year-round activities that provide access to networks, capital, knowledge, and new markets for startups and scaleups across Denmark.

“We are incredibly grateful for the support and trust from the Danish Board of Business Development and Beyond Beta,” says Benjamin Rej Notlev, CIO & CCO at TechBBQ.

“This grant enables us to expand our efforts to strengthen the Danish startup ecosystem. Denmark holds enormous — but still untapped — potential, and we look forward to building the connections and partnerships that can lift Danish startups to new heights.



At the same time, we aim to maintain Denmark’s position as the host of one of Europe’s most significant and valuable entrepreneurship events.”

At TechBBQ 2025, around 10,000 participants took part, including 3,500 startups and scaleups and 1,700 investors.

The summit also featured over 350 speakers, 160 members of the press, and numerous partners and community contributors.

The new grant will enable the summit to further develop into an even stronger pan-European meeting place, with more curated exhibition areas, themed stages, and international exposure for the most forward-thinking tech companies.

“TechBBQ’s mission is to join efforts for entrepreneurship. Our overarching goal with the annual summit is to show the world that the Nordics are creating unique companies worth watching. At the same time, we’re helping position Copenhagen as a European capital where innovation and new jobs are thriving,” adds Benjamin Rej Notlev.

TechBBQ 2026 will take place at Bella Center Copenhagen, August 26–27, 2026.



