Gaming
Sponsored by

Inside Soft2Bet’s new era of intelligent, entertainment-led iGaming

Tech.eu speaks with CPO Yoel Zuckerberg about personalised gameplay, cross-team innovation, and the next chapter of iGaming.
1 hour ago
Inside Soft2Bet’s new era of intelligent, entertainment-led iGaming
Send email Copy link

The iGaming industry is undergoing a major shift — moving beyond bonuses and basic gameplay into a new era of meta-gaming, hyper-personalisation, and entertainment-driven user experiences.

Yoel Zuckerberg is the Chief Product Officer at Soft2Bet, a company which has been reshaping the iGaming landscape with Gamification-as-a-Service, AI-driven personalisation, and a UX philosophy that treats interfaces as art.

In a recent podcast with Tech.eu, We explored everything from meta-gaming features (like MEGA Round and MEGA Clawee) to how the company balances “fun” with responsible play in highly regulated markets.

Take a listen/watch to learn how Soft2Bet uses AI to personalise gameplay at every touchpoint, how the team has built a culture where product, design, engineering, compliance, and marketing truly innovate together — plus insights into Soft2Bet’s investment fund and what’s next for the industry.

Inside Soft2Bet’s new era of intelligent, entertainment-led iGaming
Comments
  1. Would you like to write the first comment?

    Would you like to write the first comment?

    Login to post comments
Follow the developments in the technology world. What would you like us to deliver to you?
Your subscription registration has been successfully created.