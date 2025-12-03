Spotlite closes €3.5M for satellite infrastructure monitoring

Portuguese Spotlite has closed a €3.5 million seed round to accelerate its global expansion. The round is co-led by Índico Capital Partners and Explorer Investments.

Founded in 2017 by Ricardo Cabral and Martino Correia, Spotlite offers a platform that converts satellite data into actionable infrastructure insights, helping asset owners and operators reduce operational CapEx through solutions such as predictive maintenance and remote auditing.

The company’s proprietary technology combines data from multiple satellite sources to continuously monitor a wide range of risks across thousands of kilometres, without the need for physical inspections or on-site sensors. Its platform delivers fully automated insights and alerts, enabling infrastructure managers to anticipate issues such as landslides, ground and slope subsidence, vegetation encroachment, flooding, fire hazards, and third-party interference well in advance.

Initially focused on the transportation sector, the software has since been extended to cover mining sites, energy infrastructure, and buildings. Spotlite’s mission is to make infrastructure monitoring scalable and accessible for both small and large public and private organisations, helping asset owners extend the lifespan of critical infrastructure and enhance resilience in an increasingly challenging environmental context.

Spotlite CEO Ricardo Cabral noted that the funding represents a significant milestone both for the company and for Portugal’s expanding spacetech sector:

We are helping infrastructure operators shift from reactive to proactive maintenance, empowering companies with AI-powered data-driven decisions.

With this funding, Spotlite plans to expand into new markets and further enhance its platform’s capabilities. The company is positioning itself as an emerging reference in infrastructure intelligence, offering tools that support a safer, smarter, and more resilient built environment.