Pre-seed funding fuels Lynk’s expansion of AI-driven contract control platform

Rotterdam-based Lynk, a collaborative AI contract workspace that helps businesses manage and control their agreements, has closed a pre-seed round led by European AI investor Curiosity VC, with participation from strategic angel investors.

Lynk is developing a contract intelligence layer integrated into the contract-control process. The platform automates audit tasks, identifies potential risks, and flags key actions throughout the contract lifecycle. It is designed to support faster decision-making, prevent missed obligations, improve financial outcomes, and reduce manual administrative work related to contract management.

Lynk is currently used by both enterprises and small businesses in real estate development and general contracting in the Netherlands, and its product has been developed in close collaboration with industry stakeholders to address the complexities of contract management in these sectors.

Ruben van Gaalen, founder and CEO of Lynk, explained:

Companies we work with often manage more than 100,000 pages of active contractual obligations. Until now, this has been audited manually and tracked in Excel. Itʼs not only extremely labour-intensive, itʼs also highly error-prone. Our workspace and its AI capabilities now make it possible to this work reliably and at scale.

AI is expected to significantly change how contract control is carried out. Over the next five years, the way large organisations audit and manage contractual obligations is likely to be fundamentally reshaped across legal, operational, and financial control functions. Manual contract related tasks are projected to be increasingly handled by AI systems that can also incorporate a company’s contextual data, allowing professionals to focus more on higher-value activities.

Lynk will use the funding to accelerate commercial expansion, support its international rollout, and extend the product into additional sectors where complex, high-value agreements require improved control.