Runware nets $50M Series A for ‘one API for all AI’ platform

UK-based AI workload startup Runware has raised a $50 million Series A round led by Dawn Capital, with participation from Speedinvest, Comcast Ventures, and existing investors including Insight Partners, a16z speedrun, Zero Prime Ventures, and Begin Capital.

Runware provides infrastructure for enterprises to integrate AI into media-creation workflows. Its customers include Wix, Together.ai, ImagineArt, Quora, Higgsfield, and a range of other enterprise accounts.

The company focuses on three challenges in the media AI market: fragmented access and usability, latency affecting user experience, and unit costs that do not scale efficiently. Runware addresses these by aggregating AI models behind a single API and developing high-performance AI inference hardware and software designed to lower both capital and operating expenditure. Its Sonic Inference Engine platform aims to deliver performance comparable to top-tier GPUs at significantly lower cost.

Ioana Hreninciuc, Runware co-founder, noted that bringing AI to millions of users has become essential for product teams, yet remains technically challenging and costly:

We give clients the best price and developer experience in a single API, so they can roll out any new model in minutes—without integrating dozens of providers, managing RPMs, or negotiating huge commitments. Through our API, they offer unlimited AI features to end-users, and we see them hit repeated growth peaks as a result.

Runware, which has offices in London and San Francisco, plans to use the Series A funding to further develop its “one API for all AI” platform, extend the capabilities of the Sonic Inference Engine, and expand its team.