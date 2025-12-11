£15M boost for Hello Vet as it reimagines the future of veterinary care

Hello Vet, the UK’s first veterinary practice to invite pet owners into treatment and recovery rooms, has raised £15 million in Series A funding to bring its transparent and collaborative approach to vet care to more British pets and their owners. This takes the total investment to £21 million, following a £6 million Seed round in August 2023.

Hello Vet’s Seed and Series A rounds have been supported by leading investors, Addition and Future Positive, alongside 15 leading and specialist vets.

Hello Vet was founded in 2022 by two healthcare entrepreneurs, James Lighton and Alessandro Guazzi, and veterinary surgeon Dr Oli Viner. Starting with their first site in London Fields in July 2024, the trio set out to open vet clinics that treat both people and pets better.

Hello Vet allows clients into its procedure rooms to hold their pets’ paws as anaesthesia is administered and to be present when their pets wake up. This reduces stress for both pets and people and has been shown to improve outcomes and speed recovery, while building trust as clients observe firsthand the expertise and quality of care delivered.

The company also improves access to professional care by providing a complimentary WhatsApp triage service. This allows any registered pet owner to speak with a qualified practitioner immediately, without visiting a Hello Vet clinic, saving owners more than £75,000 in fees in the last year alone.

Across the UK, vets face some of the highest burnout and attrition rates of any profession. One in three is considering leaving the profession within five years, and around 10 per cent leave each year. Hello Vet is investing in proprietary technology and AI applications designed to reduce administrative time by up to 90 per cent. By removing routine paperwork and operational tasks, the company frees up its clinical teams to focus on what matters most: delivering exceptional care to pets.

James Lighton, co-founder and CEO, shared:

“We know that most veterinary professionals come into this industry because they love working with animals. But too many good people are leaving this vocation.



We want to become Britain’s best place to work, to ensure working in a vet clinic feels like the dream job it should be."

“When we treat our teams better, pets and their people benefit too. It’s a win-win.”

Robbie Horwitz, partner at Addition, says:

“Hello Vet’s focus on better support for veterinary professionals is redefining what pet care can look like in the UK. We’re proud to back Hello Vet as they set a new standard for how vets, pets and owners experience care.”

Hello Vet has over 7,500 registered patients.

The funding will support the company’s UK expansion, with plans to launch clinics across the UK, and hire a team of 200 vets and vet nurses over the next two years. This growth is focused not just on scale, but on building a supportive, sustainable environment for veterinary professionals.



