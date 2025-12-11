Yonda Tax raises £11M to simplify global tax compliance for scaling companies

Global tax automation platform Yonda Tax has raised £11 million in investment funding. Yonda Tax automates global tax compliance from registration to filing and remittance, so businesses can focus on scaling.

Every jurisdiction has its own filing requirements and deadlines, which often change with little notice. In addition, tax authorities worldwide are intensifying their scrutiny of cross-border compliance, which is why Yonda Tax automates global tax compliance from start to finish, ensuring businesses remain fully compliant as they expand across borders.

Yonda Tax has grown over 100 per cent YoY, and headcount has more than doubled over the past 12 months as it expands globally, highlighting strong market demand for accurate, personalised tax support for growth businesses.

Around 60 per cent of clients are based in the US, with growing customer bases in the UK, Australia, Canada, and Singapore.

The platform serves a wide range of clients, from eCommerce brands selling through Shopify and other platforms, to high-growth SaaS and AI companies.

Yonda Tax also differentiates itself through its subscription-based pricing model. Unlike many competitors who charge variable fees based on transaction volume or require annual contracts that scale with company growth, Yonda offers a fixed monthly fee based on the number of regions a client files in. This approach provides businesses with predictable, transparent costs so they can focus on scaling their business.



The round was led by Kennet Partners, with participation from NYO Capital and Portfolio Ventures.As businesses scale beyond their home markets, managing indirect taxes such as VAT, GST, and Sales Tax becomes one of their most complex and time-consuming operational challenges.

According to Gareth Kobrin, Co-Founder of Yonda Tax, the company was started after seeing founders do everything right, yet still get tripped up by the nightmare of international tax.

“So we built Yonda as the partner we wish they’d always had, leveraging decades of accountancy expertise to create a personal, highly accurate technology that takes tax off their plate so they can focus on building.



After years of bootstrapping, working with Kennet has been a natural fit from the start and validates all the hard work we’ve achieved. We are incredibly excited to be able to support even more of the world’s most promising young companies.”

Hillel Zidel, Managing Director of Kennet Partners said:

“Unlike many competitors who take a “tech first” approach, Yonda positions itself as a “tax-first, tech-second” company, a genuine partner rather than a cold SaaS product.

That combination breeds accuracy and trust that stands out in this space, and it’s why we are proud to be their first institutional investor and to support their next stage of global expansion.”

The funding will be used to enhance platform features and functionality, and to support its expansion into new industries and tax jurisdictions.



