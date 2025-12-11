The biggest European foodtech deals in H1 2025

The first half of 2025 showed continued momentum across Europe’s foodtech landscape, driven by growing demand for sustainable, scalable and resource-efficient food solutions. Investment activity reflected a maturing ecosystem in which innovations are increasingly focused on transforming core elements of the food value chain rather than solely introducing new consumer products.

Activity centred on next-generation proteins such as precision-fermented dairy, mycelium-based ingredients and advanced plant-based meat analogues, with an emphasis on realistic sensory qualities, clean labels and scalable production. Alongside this, there was notable growth in circular and upcycling solutions that convert agricultural and food-processing sidestreams into high-value ingredients, as well as innovations in aquaculture and blue food, including land-based farming and seafood by-product valorisation. Fermentation-driven flavour and ingredient platforms also advanced. Overall, the period underscored a shift toward technologies designed to improve the efficiency, sustainability and resilience of Europe’s food system.

The following are the ten largest funding rounds in the European foodtech industry during the first half of 2025.