IVFmicro raises £3.5M to make IVF treatment accessible for all

IVFmicro, a University of Leeds spinout developing technology intended to improve IVF outcomes by increasing the quality and number of embryos produced per cycle, has raised £3.5 million in pre-seed funding. The round was led by Northern Gritstone, with support from the Innovate UK Investor Partnerships Programme.

An estimated 1 in 6 couples globally experience fertility issues. IVF success rates remain relatively low, with around 25–30 per cent of cycles resulting in success for women under 35. Contributing factors include limitations in standard embryo culture processes, such as repeated handling, subjective embryo selection, and reliance on highly skilled operators, which can also add cost.

In the UK, a single IVF cycle costs patients an average of about £5,000, and access through the NHS can involve long waiting lists and eligibility criteria.

IVFmicro has developed a microfluidic device designed to support embryo culture and handling using very small volumes of nutrient-rich fluid. The company says the device can be used in any IVF treatment cycle and is intended to increase both the number of viable embryos available for transfer and the likelihood of implantation and pregnancy. IVFmicro reports a 10–15 per cent improvement in embryo quality and quantity.

Helen Picton, Scientific Director and co-founder of IVFmicro, said the company is applying extensive research in reproductive biology to develop a practical and accessible approach aimed at improving outcomes for patients undergoing fertility treatment.

Our goal is to make IVF more effective, more predictable, and ultimately more hopeful for those striving to start a family.

The company plans to use the funding to support its next verification and validation phase, ahead of trials involving human embryos in fertility clinics.