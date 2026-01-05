Social and community networking app Cliq raises seven-figure investment

A UK social and community networking app has raised a “major seven-figure investment”, its co-founder has announced, as it looks to scale globally. Cliq, founded in 2023, allows users to connect with like-minded individuals, join interest-based communities, and attend local events.

It was founded as a counterpoint to typical social media platforms. Users can join communities focused on their interests and hobbies, such as exercise, reading, and faith-based groups. The idea is that users meet in person and build friendships, amid figures showing a rise in loneliness levels. Cliq bills itself as a social networking app, with a focus on meeting in person, as opposed to a social media app.

To date, it has amassed over 100,000 users, with its key markets being the UK, US, Australia, and Bali.

Nicola Gunby, co-founder and chief marketing officer, said: “Cliq has raised a major seven-figure investment to scale globally.

“Two years ago, we set out with one mission: to challenge the social networking industry and build something that gets people off their phones and back into real life.

“With £0 spent on marketing and hundreds of thousands of users already connecting both online and offline, Cliq has quickly become one of Europe’s fastest-emerging social apps.

"This investment brings us one step closer to taking that mission worldwide and accelerating real-life connection for more people than ever.”

Gunby did not reveal the specific amount raised to Tech.eu. The funding has been raised from VC Artesian, along with funding from a family office and some angel investors, Gunby said.

Gunby, who founded the startup with her partner Jason Iliffe, added that the funds will be used to grow and scale the startup. The startup has previously raised over £500,000.